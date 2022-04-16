Markets
Open market rates of foreign currencies
16 Apr, 2022
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Friday (April 15, 2022).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
US $ (O/M) 180.50 181.50 DKK 25.86 25.96
SAUDIA RIYAL 47.90 48.50 NOK 20.25 20.35
UAE DIRHAM 49.00 49.60 SEK 18.69 18.79
EURO 194.40 196.90 AUD $ 132.00 134.50
UK POUND 235.00 238.00 CAD $ 142.00 144.50
JAPANI YEN 1.40832 1.42832 INDIAN RUPEE 2.25 2.50
CHF 189.72 190.72 CHINESE YUAN 28.00 29.50
AFGHAN AFGHANI 1.60 1.90
=========================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments