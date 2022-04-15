Pakistan re-elected to UN committee on NGOs

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has been re-elected for the seventh time to the United Nations’ Committee on Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs). The election took place at the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) of the United Nations in New York.

The Committee is an intergovernmental body that oversees the implementation of the legal framework governing NGOs’ participation in the work of the United Nations. It considers the applications of NGOs seeking consultative status and accreditation to the ECOSOC, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Office press statement said.

Pakistan’s election to the Committee reflects the confidence of the international community in its role and contribution to the work of the United Nations. As a member of the Committee on NGOs, Pakistan will continue to promote cooperation between the UN and civil society organisations working alongside governments to improve the lives of people all around the world.