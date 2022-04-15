ANL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.7%)
ASC 11.98 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.36%)
ASL 13.91 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.16%)
AVN 108.00 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.27%)
BOP 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.98%)
CNERGY 6.81 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (16.21%)
FFL 8.98 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (7.16%)
FNEL 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.27%)
GGGL 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.88%)
GGL 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (3.1%)
GTECH 11.20 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (9.8%)
HUMNL 7.58 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (6.46%)
KEL 3.08 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.65%)
KOSM 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.72%)
MLCF 38.50 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (6.06%)
PACE 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (4.34%)
PIBTL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (5.19%)
PRL 16.50 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (7.84%)
PTC 7.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.63%)
SILK 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.84%)
SNGP 32.95 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.61%)
TELE 15.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
TPL 13.05 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.64%)
TPLP 23.89 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.44%)
TREET 38.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.15%)
TRG 87.35 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.34%)
UNITY 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.4%)
WAVES 15.35 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.79%)
WTL 1.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.03%)
YOUW 6.44 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (5.57%)
BR100 4,711 Increased By 43.1 (0.92%)
BR30 18,047 Increased By 439.4 (2.5%)
KSE100 46,484 Increased By 318.9 (0.69%)
KSE30 17,900 Increased By 135.4 (0.76%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,362
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,526,952
12324hr
Sindh
576,469
Punjab
505,528
Balochistan
35,481
Islamabad
135,141
KPK
219,308
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
Recorder Report 15 Apr, 2022

KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY                         DATE         TIME
=========================================================
G3 Technologies Limited               14-Apr-22     11:00
Mari Petroleum Company Limited        14-Apr-22     10:00
Orient Rental Modaraba                14-Apr-22     09:00
Suraj Cotton Mills Ltd                14-Apr-22     12:00
National Investment Trust 
Ltd-Open end                          14-Apr-22     12:30
NIT Pakistan Gateway 
ETF (NITGETF)                         14-Apr-22     12:30
AL Habib Asset Management 
Ltd-Open end                          14-Apr-22     12:30
Chakwal Spinning Mills Ltd            14-Apr-22     11:00
Habib Rice Products Ltd               18-Apr-22     11:00
Baluchistan Wheels Limited            18-Apr-22     11:00
Engro Powergen Qadirpur Ltd           18-Apr-22     10:00
Highnoon Laboratories Ltd             18-Apr-22     10:00
Meezan Pakistan Exchange 
Traded Fund (MZNPETF)                 18-Apr-22     10:00
Al Meezan Investment Management
 Ltd-Open end                         18-Apr-22     10:00
Engro Polymer & Chemicals Ltd         18-Apr-22     14:00
United Brands Limited                 19-Apr-22     11:00
IBL Healthcare Limited                19-Apr-22     14:30
Maple Leaf Cement Factory Ltd         19-Apr-22     15:30
Engro Fertilizers Limited             19-Apr-22     10:30
Rafhan Maize Products Company Ltd     19-Apr-22     20:00
Bannu Woollen Mills Ltd               19-Apr-22     10:00
Bank Al Habib Limited                 19-Apr-22     12:00
First Al-Noor Modaraba                19-Apr-22     11:00
Citi Pharma Limited                   19-Apr-22     14:30
Pakistan International 
Container Terminal Ltd                19-Apr-22     13:00
MCB-Arif Habib Savings & 
Investments Ltd (Open e               20-Apr-22     11:00
MCB-Arif Habib Savings & 
Investments Ltd                       20-Apr-22     11:00
Ali Asghar Textile Mills Ltd          20-Apr-22     12:00
Allied Bank Limited                   20-Apr-22     11:00
Shell Pakistan Limited                20-Apr-22     12:00
Askari Bank Limited                   20-Apr-22     10:00
FrieslandCampina Engro 
Pakistan Ltd                          20-Apr-22     11:00
United Bank Limited                   20-Apr-22     10:00
Descon Oxychem Limited                20-Apr-22     14:30
Habib Metropolitan Bank Ltd           20-Apr-22     11:00
Nimir Resins Limited                  20-Apr-22     11:30
Habib Bank Limited                    20-Apr-22     10:00
Kohinoor Textile Mills Ltd            20-Apr-22     15:30
Din Textile Mills Ltd                 20-Apr-22     10:30
Pakistan Tobacco Company Ltd          21-Apr-22     14:00
First Habib Modaraba                  21-Apr-22     11:30
International Steels Ltd              21-Apr-22     10:30
Pakistan Refinery Ltd                 21-Apr-22     09:00
Kot Addu Power Company Ltd            21-Apr-22     11:00
Habib Metro Modaraba                  21-Apr-22     12:30
Engro Corporation Ltd                 21-Apr-22     09:30
Fauji Foods Limited                   21-Apr-22     10:00
Nestle Pakistan Limited               21-Apr-22     09:00
Security Papers Limited               21-Apr-22     10:00
Emco Industries Ltd                   21-Apr-22     11:00
Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim Ltd        22-Apr-22     10:30
Lotte Chemical Pakistan Ltd           22-Apr-22     10:00
National Foods Limited                22-Apr-22     11:00
Shabbir Tiles & Ceramics Ltd          22-Apr-22     15:00
Meezan Bank Limited                   25-Apr-22     12:00
Dawood Hercules Corporation Ltd       26-Apr-22     12:15
Buxly Paints Limited                  26-Apr-22     11:00
Hafiz Limited                         26-Apr-22     11:30
Olympia Mills Limited                 26-Apr-22     11:00
Pakistan Cables Limited               26-Apr-22     09:00
International Industries Ltd          26-Apr-22     10:30
Unilever Pakistan Foods Ltd           26-Apr-22     14:30
Fauji Cement Company Ltd              26-Apr-22     10:00
Archroma Pakistan Ltd                 27-Apr-22     10:45
Dawood Lawrencepur Ltd                28-Apr-22     15:30
Otsuka Pakistan Limited               28-Apr-22     10:30
Berger Paints Pakistan Ltd            28-Apr-22     10:30
Goodluck Industries Ltd               28-Apr-22     11:00
=========================================================

