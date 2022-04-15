KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================= NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME ========================================================= G3 Technologies Limited 14-Apr-22 11:00 Mari Petroleum Company Limited 14-Apr-22 10:00 Orient Rental Modaraba 14-Apr-22 09:00 Suraj Cotton Mills Ltd 14-Apr-22 12:00 National Investment Trust Ltd-Open end 14-Apr-22 12:30 NIT Pakistan Gateway ETF (NITGETF) 14-Apr-22 12:30 AL Habib Asset Management Ltd-Open end 14-Apr-22 12:30 Chakwal Spinning Mills Ltd 14-Apr-22 11:00 Habib Rice Products Ltd 18-Apr-22 11:00 Baluchistan Wheels Limited 18-Apr-22 11:00 Engro Powergen Qadirpur Ltd 18-Apr-22 10:00 Highnoon Laboratories Ltd 18-Apr-22 10:00 Meezan Pakistan Exchange Traded Fund (MZNPETF) 18-Apr-22 10:00 Al Meezan Investment Management Ltd-Open end 18-Apr-22 10:00 Engro Polymer & Chemicals Ltd 18-Apr-22 14:00 United Brands Limited 19-Apr-22 11:00 IBL Healthcare Limited 19-Apr-22 14:30 Maple Leaf Cement Factory Ltd 19-Apr-22 15:30 Engro Fertilizers Limited 19-Apr-22 10:30 Rafhan Maize Products Company Ltd 19-Apr-22 20:00 Bannu Woollen Mills Ltd 19-Apr-22 10:00 Bank Al Habib Limited 19-Apr-22 12:00 First Al-Noor Modaraba 19-Apr-22 11:00 Citi Pharma Limited 19-Apr-22 14:30 Pakistan International Container Terminal Ltd 19-Apr-22 13:00 MCB-Arif Habib Savings & Investments Ltd (Open e 20-Apr-22 11:00 MCB-Arif Habib Savings & Investments Ltd 20-Apr-22 11:00 Ali Asghar Textile Mills Ltd 20-Apr-22 12:00 Allied Bank Limited 20-Apr-22 11:00 Shell Pakistan Limited 20-Apr-22 12:00 Askari Bank Limited 20-Apr-22 10:00 FrieslandCampina Engro Pakistan Ltd 20-Apr-22 11:00 United Bank Limited 20-Apr-22 10:00 Descon Oxychem Limited 20-Apr-22 14:30 Habib Metropolitan Bank Ltd 20-Apr-22 11:00 Nimir Resins Limited 20-Apr-22 11:30 Habib Bank Limited 20-Apr-22 10:00 Kohinoor Textile Mills Ltd 20-Apr-22 15:30 Din Textile Mills Ltd 20-Apr-22 10:30 Pakistan Tobacco Company Ltd 21-Apr-22 14:00 First Habib Modaraba 21-Apr-22 11:30 International Steels Ltd 21-Apr-22 10:30 Pakistan Refinery Ltd 21-Apr-22 09:00 Kot Addu Power Company Ltd 21-Apr-22 11:00 Habib Metro Modaraba 21-Apr-22 12:30 Engro Corporation Ltd 21-Apr-22 09:30 Fauji Foods Limited 21-Apr-22 10:00 Nestle Pakistan Limited 21-Apr-22 09:00 Security Papers Limited 21-Apr-22 10:00 Emco Industries Ltd 21-Apr-22 11:00 Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim Ltd 22-Apr-22 10:30 Lotte Chemical Pakistan Ltd 22-Apr-22 10:00 National Foods Limited 22-Apr-22 11:00 Shabbir Tiles & Ceramics Ltd 22-Apr-22 15:00 Meezan Bank Limited 25-Apr-22 12:00 Dawood Hercules Corporation Ltd 26-Apr-22 12:15 Buxly Paints Limited 26-Apr-22 11:00 Hafiz Limited 26-Apr-22 11:30 Olympia Mills Limited 26-Apr-22 11:00 Pakistan Cables Limited 26-Apr-22 09:00 International Industries Ltd 26-Apr-22 10:30 Unilever Pakistan Foods Ltd 26-Apr-22 14:30 Fauji Cement Company Ltd 26-Apr-22 10:00 Archroma Pakistan Ltd 27-Apr-22 10:45 Dawood Lawrencepur Ltd 28-Apr-22 15:30 Otsuka Pakistan Limited 28-Apr-22 10:30 Berger Paints Pakistan Ltd 28-Apr-22 10:30 Goodluck Industries Ltd 28-Apr-22 11:00 =========================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022