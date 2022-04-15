Markets
BOARD MEETINGS
15 Apr, 2022
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME
=========================================================
G3 Technologies Limited 14-Apr-22 11:00
Mari Petroleum Company Limited 14-Apr-22 10:00
Orient Rental Modaraba 14-Apr-22 09:00
Suraj Cotton Mills Ltd 14-Apr-22 12:00
National Investment Trust
Ltd-Open end 14-Apr-22 12:30
NIT Pakistan Gateway
ETF (NITGETF) 14-Apr-22 12:30
AL Habib Asset Management
Ltd-Open end 14-Apr-22 12:30
Chakwal Spinning Mills Ltd 14-Apr-22 11:00
Habib Rice Products Ltd 18-Apr-22 11:00
Baluchistan Wheels Limited 18-Apr-22 11:00
Engro Powergen Qadirpur Ltd 18-Apr-22 10:00
Highnoon Laboratories Ltd 18-Apr-22 10:00
Meezan Pakistan Exchange
Traded Fund (MZNPETF) 18-Apr-22 10:00
Al Meezan Investment Management
Ltd-Open end 18-Apr-22 10:00
Engro Polymer & Chemicals Ltd 18-Apr-22 14:00
United Brands Limited 19-Apr-22 11:00
IBL Healthcare Limited 19-Apr-22 14:30
Maple Leaf Cement Factory Ltd 19-Apr-22 15:30
Engro Fertilizers Limited 19-Apr-22 10:30
Rafhan Maize Products Company Ltd 19-Apr-22 20:00
Bannu Woollen Mills Ltd 19-Apr-22 10:00
Bank Al Habib Limited 19-Apr-22 12:00
First Al-Noor Modaraba 19-Apr-22 11:00
Citi Pharma Limited 19-Apr-22 14:30
Pakistan International
Container Terminal Ltd 19-Apr-22 13:00
MCB-Arif Habib Savings &
Investments Ltd (Open e 20-Apr-22 11:00
MCB-Arif Habib Savings &
Investments Ltd 20-Apr-22 11:00
Ali Asghar Textile Mills Ltd 20-Apr-22 12:00
Allied Bank Limited 20-Apr-22 11:00
Shell Pakistan Limited 20-Apr-22 12:00
Askari Bank Limited 20-Apr-22 10:00
FrieslandCampina Engro
Pakistan Ltd 20-Apr-22 11:00
United Bank Limited 20-Apr-22 10:00
Descon Oxychem Limited 20-Apr-22 14:30
Habib Metropolitan Bank Ltd 20-Apr-22 11:00
Nimir Resins Limited 20-Apr-22 11:30
Habib Bank Limited 20-Apr-22 10:00
Kohinoor Textile Mills Ltd 20-Apr-22 15:30
Din Textile Mills Ltd 20-Apr-22 10:30
Pakistan Tobacco Company Ltd 21-Apr-22 14:00
First Habib Modaraba 21-Apr-22 11:30
International Steels Ltd 21-Apr-22 10:30
Pakistan Refinery Ltd 21-Apr-22 09:00
Kot Addu Power Company Ltd 21-Apr-22 11:00
Habib Metro Modaraba 21-Apr-22 12:30
Engro Corporation Ltd 21-Apr-22 09:30
Fauji Foods Limited 21-Apr-22 10:00
Nestle Pakistan Limited 21-Apr-22 09:00
Security Papers Limited 21-Apr-22 10:00
Emco Industries Ltd 21-Apr-22 11:00
Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim Ltd 22-Apr-22 10:30
Lotte Chemical Pakistan Ltd 22-Apr-22 10:00
National Foods Limited 22-Apr-22 11:00
Shabbir Tiles & Ceramics Ltd 22-Apr-22 15:00
Meezan Bank Limited 25-Apr-22 12:00
Dawood Hercules Corporation Ltd 26-Apr-22 12:15
Buxly Paints Limited 26-Apr-22 11:00
Hafiz Limited 26-Apr-22 11:30
Olympia Mills Limited 26-Apr-22 11:00
Pakistan Cables Limited 26-Apr-22 09:00
International Industries Ltd 26-Apr-22 10:30
Unilever Pakistan Foods Ltd 26-Apr-22 14:30
Fauji Cement Company Ltd 26-Apr-22 10:00
Archroma Pakistan Ltd 27-Apr-22 10:45
Dawood Lawrencepur Ltd 28-Apr-22 15:30
Otsuka Pakistan Limited 28-Apr-22 10:30
Berger Paints Pakistan Ltd 28-Apr-22 10:30
Goodluck Industries Ltd 28-Apr-22 11:00
=========================================================
