ANL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.7%)
ASC 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.78%)
ASL 13.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.09%)
AVN 105.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.03%)
BOP 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
CNERGY 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.68%)
FFL 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
FNEL 8.21 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.92%)
GGGL 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.2%)
GGL 20.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.72%)
GTECH 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.92%)
HUMNL 7.46 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.78%)
KEL 3.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
KOSM 4.22 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (4.46%)
MLCF 36.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.69%)
PACE 3.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.17%)
PIBTL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.74%)
PRL 15.44 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.92%)
PTC 7.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.38%)
SILK 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.84%)
SNGP 32.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.04%)
TELE 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.82%)
TPL 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
TPLP 23.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.51%)
TREET 37.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.67%)
TRG 86.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.52%)
UNITY 27.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.87%)
WAVES 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.46%)
WTL 1.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-4.57%)
YOUW 6.52 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (6.89%)
BR100 4,657 Decreased By -10.9 (-0.23%)
BR30 17,548 Decreased By -58.8 (-0.33%)
KSE100 46,086 Decreased By -79.3 (-0.17%)
KSE30 17,731 Decreased By -33.3 (-0.19%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,362
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,526,952
12324hr
Sindh
576,469
Punjab
505,528
Balochistan
35,481
Islamabad
135,141
KPK
219,308
Brecorder Logo
Apr 14, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Asaan Account, Asaan Remittance Account: SBP enhances transaction limits

Rizwan Bhatti Updated 14 Apr, 2022

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has announced increase in the transaction limits for Asaan Account and Asaan Remittance Account to facilitate customers.

Two new types of low-risk accounts namely Asaan Account and Asaan Remittance Account were introduced by the SBP to extend benefits of financial services to unbanked and under-banked segments of population. However, the transaction limits of both accounts were lesser than other bank accounts.

In this regard, in order to further expand outreach of Asaan Account and Asaan Remittance Account, the SBP has decided to enhance the transactional limits for Asaan Account and Asaan Remittance Account.

As per revised instructions, the revised transaction limit of Asaan Account has been increased by 100 percent. Previously, total debit per month for Asaan Account was Rs 0.5 million and now the SBP has enhanced it up to Rs 1 million. In addition, the total credit balance limit for Asaan Account has risen to Rs 1 million from Rs 0.5 million.

SBP to launch Asaan Mobile Account today

For Asaan Remittance Account, maximum credit balance limit has been increased by Rs 1 million to Rs 3 million. Asaan Remittance Account cash withdrawal limit has been fixed at Rs 500,000 per day compared to previous limit of Rs. 50,000 per day.

Fund transfer limit to any other account was Rs 50,000 per day and now enhanced to Rs. 500,000 per day for the customers of Asaan Remittance Account. With revised instructions, Local credit amounting to Rs. 1 million per month is allowed, however no commercial remittance will be allowed under the Asaan Remittance Account.

The State Bank actively promotes financial inclusion in the country by expanding outreach of banking services to all segments of the society through conventional and innovative channels. However, despite SBP’s efforts, a large portion of the population still remains excluded from financial services. In order to enhance the financial inclusion in Pakistan, SBP formulated a National Financial Inclusion Strategy (NFIS) wherein a target of 50 percent growth in bank accounts by adult population by the year 2020 has been set out.

To achieve this goal and facilitate the banking industry, SBP in 2015 launched simplified account opening requirements/procedures and introduced a new account category namely Asaan Account for low-risk customers. In addition, with the view to promote use of bank accounts by home remittance recipients (beneficiaries), SBP, in 2017 allowed banks to open ‘Asaan Remittance Account’ of prospective beneficiaries of home remittances on the pattern of Asaan Account.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

SBP Asaan Account Asaan Remittance Account

Comments

1000 characters

Asaan Account, Asaan Remittance Account: SBP enhances transaction limits

KCR, other projects: PM briefed about Sindh’s approach

Judiciary: embittered ex-PM demands ‘explanation’

Growth likely to slow to 4.3pc in FY22, 4pc in FY23: WB

Project success rate in Pakistan improves, says ADB’s IED

Unregistered buyers: Adjustment against GST returns allowed via credit notes

Rupee-dollar value can be stable with right economic direction: Ishaq Dar

Pasha describes C/A deficit as ‘major’ challenge for new govt

RLNG-fired plants: PC urges PD to expedite debt recapitalisation approvals

Office hours revised: Banks, MFBs and DFIs to work 6 days a week: SBP

Read more stories