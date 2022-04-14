Aleem Khan denies any dispute with Hamza

LAHORE: Dissident senior leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Abdul Aleem Khan on Wednesday refuted a news item on social media that he had a heated argument and fight with PML-N leader and candidate for Punjab Chief Minister’s office Hamza Shahbaz Sharif.

In a tweet, Aleem said that Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi is clearly seeing his defeat and hence he is spreading fake news. “Hamza Shahbaz is like his younger brother and we have a very good relationship, and there is nothing negative so far and neither will be in future,” he added.

Meanwhile, a spokesman of Aleem said that fabricated news and propaganda campaigns cannot save Chaudhary from defeat and the campaign launched by him would go in vain. He added that relation between Aleem and Hamza is based on honour and respect, and the negative campaign on social media on the behest of Chaudhary will have no impact.

