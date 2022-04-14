PTI workers vandalise MQM-Haqiqi’s office in Karachi

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) workers first resorted to wall-chalking and then entered Muhajir Qaumi Movement Haqiqi’s (MQM) Central Secretariat at Baitul Hamza, Landhi, late on Tuesday night.

The attack enraged the MQM Haqiqi’s workers, while party leaders said that such attacks were not acceptable.

They said over 70 workers of the PTI vandalized the office besides tearing apart portraits of the party head Afaq Ahmed and party flags.

They alleged that local PTI office-bearers had led the attack.

MQM Haqiqi leaders expressed the surprise that such attacks were incomprehensible given that the party had never been part of any government alliance.