ANL 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.7%)
ASC 11.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.78%)
ASL 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.08%)
AVN 106.65 Increased By ▲ 2.51 (2.41%)
BOP 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.72%)
CNERGY 5.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.5%)
FFL 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.67%)
FNEL 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.07%)
GGGL 15.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.03%)
GGL 20.95 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (3%)
GTECH 10.20 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (12.71%)
HUMNL 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.39%)
KEL 3.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
KOSM 4.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.65%)
MLCF 36.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-3.17%)
PACE 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.86%)
PIBTL 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.74%)
PRL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.32%)
PTC 7.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.24%)
SILK 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.8%)
SNGP 32.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.09%)
TELE 15.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-7.05%)
TPL 12.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.23%)
TPLP 23.32 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.17%)
TREET 37.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.87%)
TRG 87.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.96%)
UNITY 27.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.81%)
WAVES 15.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.27%)
WTL 1.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-4.83%)
YOUW 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.4%)
BR100 4,668 Decreased By -37.3 (-0.79%)
BR30 17,607 Decreased By -261.4 (-1.46%)
KSE100 46,166 Decreased By -241.8 (-0.52%)
KSE30 17,764 Decreased By -50.2 (-0.28%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,362
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,526,829
10124hr
Sindh
576,407
Punjab
505,486
Balochistan
35,480
Islamabad
135,139
KPK
219,296
Brecorder Logo
Apr 13, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Miftah Ismail likely to be named finance chief: report

  • Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif may name Ismail, a former finance minister, along with the rest of the cabinet within 24 hours
BR Web Desk 13 Apr, 2022
Miftah Ismail will be among the officials responsible for resuming talks with the IMF over the 7th review of the Extended Fund Facility.
Miftah Ismail will be among the officials responsible for resuming talks with the IMF over the 7th review of the Extended Fund Facility.

Pakistan’s new government is likely to select Miftah Ismail as the new finance chief ahead of crucial talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), according to two people familiar with the matter, reported Bloomberg on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif may name Ismail, a former finance minister, along with the rest of the cabinet within 24 hours, said one of the people, added the report. The government is said to be still in discussions to distribute portfolios and a final decision is yet to be made, said the people.

Ismail will be among the officials responsible for resuming talks with the IMF over the 7th review of the Extended Fund Facility (EFF), where the previous government's relief package, which included reducing petrol and electricity prices, remains a key topic.

Earlier, Business Recorder reported that the government is keen on restarting the IMF programme to meet $30 billion financing needs in the next fiscal year.

This was stated Ismail during a media talk on Tuesday along with Muhammad Zubair Umar and Musadik Malik, after they were directed by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to place the economic statistics on record. He said in his opinion, the previous government’s relief package was inappropriate and may have to be revisited.

Pakistan plans to work with the IMF to stabilise the economy, Ismail had told Bloomberg News on April 12. The government will prioritise to reduce its fiscal deficit and stop a decline in foreign exchange reserves that will support the rupee.

Ismail had then declined to comment on his potential appointment, while ruling party spokeswoman Marriyum Aurangzeb and the Prime Minister’s Office did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Ismail served as Pakistan’s finance head for a few months under the administration of then prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in 2017-2018.

Indications of Ismail’s appointment include the nation’s finance ministry inviting journalists to a press conference by him on Tuesday and party leader Maryam Nawaz sharing on Twitter a picture of Ismail sitting next to Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday.

Pakistan IMF finance minister EFF Miftah Ismail 7th review

Comments

1000 characters

Miftah Ismail likely to be named finance chief: report

Will request China to incorporate KCR into CPEC: PM Shehbaz

Pakistan rejects 'unwarranted reference' in India-US statement

Rupee records fourth successive gain against US dollar, appreciates to 181.82

SBP says will now observe six-day working week

Expect continuation of healthy military-to-military relations with Pakistani armed forces: Pentagon

Profit-taking witnessed at PSX, KSE-100 falls 0.52%

US Treasury Secretary warns China over its stance on Russia

Outlook for Afghan economy 'dire' as household incomes shrink: World Bank

Oil prices extend gains with falling supplies in focus

Read more stories