Boris Johnson congratulates PM Shehbaz

BR Web Desk Updated 13 Apr, 2022

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday congratulated Shehbaz Sharif on his election as the Prime Minister of Pakistan.

“Congratulations to Shehbaz on his election as Prime Minister of Pakistan. The UK & Pakistan have a longstanding relationship and our people share deep ties,” PM Johnson said in a tweet.

“I look forward to working together on areas of shared interest,” he added.

Earlier on Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin felicitated PM Shehbaz Sharif on assuming his office.

Russian President Putin congratulates PM Shehbaz

According to the Russian embassy in Pakistan, Putin expressed hope that Shehbaz's activities will “contribute to further development of the Pakistan-Russia cooperation and partner interaction on the Afghan settlement as well as countering international terrorism.”

Prior to Putin, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Shehbaz Sharif on his election as the prime minister of Pakistan.

In a Twitter post, Modi said his country desires peace and stability in a region “free of terror” with a view to focus on development challenges and prosperity of the people.

Modi congratulates new PM

On Monday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also held a congratulatory telephone call with Prime Minister Shehbaz, according to a statement issued by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb.

“I am very happy to hear that you have been elected as prime minister of Pakistan,” President Erdogan was quoted to have told Prime Minister Shehbaz.

Meanwhile, Charge d’ Affaires of China Pang Chunxue paid a courtesy call on PM Shehbaz Sharif at the Prime Minister’s House.

The PM's Office, in the statement, said she conveyed warm felicitations and good wishes of the Chinese government and leadership on the assumption of office by the prime minister.

The Charge d’ Affaires emphasised that the prime minister was viewed as a strong and committed friend of China and enjoyed great respect and admiration in her country.

Narendra Modi Boris Johnston PM Shehbaz Sharif

