Modi congratulates new PM

ISLAMABAD: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated Shehbaz Sharif on his election as the prime minister of Pakistan, saying his country desires peace and stability in a region “free of terror” with a view to focus on development challenges and prosperity of the people.

Prime Minister Modi took to Twitter soon after Shehbaz Sharif took his oath as the 23rd elected Prime Minister of Pakistan and congratulated him.

“Congratulations to H.E. Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on his election as the Prime Minister of Pakistan.

India desires peace and stability in a region free of terror, so that we can focus on our development challenges and ensure the well-being and prosperity of our people,” he stated in a tweet.

Meanwhile, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan telephoned Prime Minister Shehbaz and congratulated him on his election as the new prime minister of Pakistan.

According to a statement issued by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb, Prime Minister Shehbaz received a telephone call from Turkish president who congratulated him on his election as prime minister.

“I am very happy to hear that you have been elected as prime minister of Pakistan,” President Erdogan was quoted to have told Prime Minister Shehbaz.

“I am sure that under your leadership, fraternal relations between Pakistan and Turkey will be further strengthened… Pakistan and Turkey are trustworthy brothers, and we want to further enhance these ties between the two countries,” Prime Minister Shehbaz told President Erdogan.

Prime Minister Shehbaz also thanked President Erdogan for telephoning and congratulating him and expressed his best wishes.

