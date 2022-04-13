ANL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (4.61%)
ASC 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.71%)
ASL 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
AVN 104.14 Increased By ▲ 7.26 (7.49%)
BOP 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
CNERGY 6.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.66%)
FFL 8.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.93%)
FNEL 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.25%)
GGGL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (7.14%)
GGL 20.34 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (7.45%)
GTECH 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.2%)
HUMNL 7.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.94%)
KEL 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.6%)
KOSM 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-5.47%)
MLCF 37.49 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (5.01%)
PACE 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.59%)
PIBTL 6.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1%)
PRL 15.10 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (7.17%)
PTC 8.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
SILK 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.85%)
SNGP 33.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.15%)
TELE 16.88 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (4%)
TPL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.33%)
TPLP 23.05 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (7.46%)
TREET 38.30 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (4.25%)
TRG 87.89 Increased By ▲ 6.13 (7.5%)
UNITY 28.49 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (6.23%)
WAVES 15.43 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
WTL 2.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.27%)
YOUW 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.99%)
BR100 4,705 Increased By 37.9 (0.81%)
BR30 17,869 Increased By 1972.5 (12.41%)
KSE100 46,407 Increased By 262.3 (0.57%)
KSE30 17,814 Increased By 110.5 (0.62%)
Apr 13, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

US MIDDAY: Gold gains over 1pc

Reuters 13 Apr, 2022

NEW YORK: Gold advanced more than 1% on Tuesday as Treasury yields eased after US inflation data drove expectations that the Federal Reserve may not need to be as aggressive in tightening policy in the longer term.

Spot gold rose 1% to $1,972.76 per ounce by 11:33 a.m. ET (1532 GMT), hitting its highest in nearly a month. US gold futures rose 1.5% to $1,977.70.

The benchmark 10-year US yield slipped after inflation data showed an acceleration in March, but less than many market participants had expected.

“The report provides some optimism that inflation could be peaking here. That might help the Fed be a little bit less aggressive and tightening policy down the road,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst with OANDA.

But Moya added that “this doesn’t change anything over the short term,” with the Fed still expected to raise interest rates by a hefty 50 basis points next month to tame inflation.

While gold is considered a safe haven as consumer prices rise, higher interest rates increase the opportunity cost of holding zero-yield bullion.

But the likelihood of aggressive policy measures has also sparked concerns the Fed may make a policy error and cause a recession, in turn bolstering safe-haven gold, analysts said.

Gold continued to find support from developments surrounding Ukraine, with Russian troops massing for a new offensive.

Palladium fell 2% to $2,383.23 per ounce on profit-taking, after hitting its highest since March 24 at $2,550.58 on Monday following the suspension of trading of the metal sourced from key producer Russia in the London hub.

Platinum inched 0.2% lower to $979.09.

The suspension of the Russian refiners could exacerbate near-term palladium supply tightness, Standard Chartered analysts said in a note, predicting volatile prices in the coming weeks.

Spot silver rose 1.9% to $25.55 per ounce.

