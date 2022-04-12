KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 177,045 tonnes of cargo comprising 114,912 tonnes of import cargo and 62,133 tonnes of export cargo during last 48 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 114,912 comprised of 58,805 tonnes of Containerized Cargo and 56,107 tonnes of Oil and Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 62,133 tonnes comprised of 48,142 tonnes of containerized cargo, 951 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 590 tonnes of Rice and 12,450 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

Some, 5545 containers comprising of 2337 containers import and 3208 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Monday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 695 of 20’s and 821 of 40’s loaded while 00 of 20’s and 00 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 848 of 20’s and 679 of 40’s loaded containers while 04 of 20’s and 499 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Some 06 ships namely, Wide Hotel, Al Shaffiah, Taranger, Actuaria, Cul Huizhou and Hanyu Camellia have berth at Karachi Port.

Nearly, 13 ships namely, Atlantic Pioneer, Sino Bridge, SSL Brahmaputra, California Trader, Atlantis Trade, Wadi Bani Khalid, Stolt Argon, Asian Lilac, MT Shalmar, Cul Huizhou, Hanyu Camellia, Diamond T and Wide Hotel have sailed out from Karachi Port on Monday.

Around 10 cargoes, namely MT Quetta, Diyala, Northern Dexterity, Viking Drive, Teera Bhum, Nagoya Express, Seamac Westport, OEL Kedarnath, LU Yang Shun and Arman 10 were expected to arrive at the port on the same day.

PORT QASIM

A total of 12 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, three ships, Dalian Star, Al Soor and Maersk Jalan left the Port on Monday morning, while four more ships, Diyala, Indigo Cefiro, BBG Forever and Golden Denise are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

A cargo volume of 187,657tonnes, comprising 146,195 tonnes imports cargo and 41,462 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 3,279 Containers (1,166 TEUs Imports and 2,113 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 13 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them 06 ships, MSC Denisse, Seago Istanbul, Evanthia, Al Salam, Kaisal and Leonora Scheduled to load/offload Containers, Rice, Gas oil, LPG and VCM are expected to take berths at QICT, MW-1, FOTCO, SSGC and EVTL on Monday, 11th April-2022.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022