Dividend/Bonus Announcements

KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

===============================================================================================================
                                 YEAR                  Profit/(Loss)     EPS         ANNUAL          CLOSURE OF
                                ENDED/      DIVIDEND/       After       (Rs)         GENERAL              SHARE
                             HALF YEARLY/    BONUS/       Taxation                   MEETING           TRANSFER
COMPANY                       QUARTERLY      RIGHT        (Rs. in                                         BOOKS
                              ACCOUNTS                    million)
===============================================================================================================
First Punjab Modaraba        31.12.2021      Nil         10.634        0.31      29.04.2022       22.04.2022 to
(Unconsolidated)             Year End                                            10.00. A.M.         29.04.2022
                                                                                 AGM
Dadex Eternet Limited        -               -           -             -         17.05.2022       10.05.2022 to
                                                                                 11.00.A.M.          17.05.2022
                                                                                 EOGM
Netsol Technologies Ltd.     -               -           -             -         10.05.2022       04.05.2022 to
                                                                                 01.30.A.M.          10.05.2022
                                                                                 EOGM
===============================================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

