KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

=============================================================================================================== YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) =============================================================================================================== First Punjab Modaraba 31.12.2021 Nil 10.634 0.31 29.04.2022 22.04.2022 to (Unconsolidated) Year End 10.00. A.M. 29.04.2022 AGM Dadex Eternet Limited - - - - 17.05.2022 10.05.2022 to 11.00.A.M. 17.05.2022 EOGM Netsol Technologies Ltd. - - - - 10.05.2022 04.05.2022 to 01.30.A.M. 10.05.2022 EOGM ===============================================================================================================

