Markets
Dividend/Bonus Announcements
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
12 Apr, 2022
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
===============================================================================================================
YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
===============================================================================================================
First Punjab Modaraba 31.12.2021 Nil 10.634 0.31 29.04.2022 22.04.2022 to
(Unconsolidated) Year End 10.00. A.M. 29.04.2022
AGM
Dadex Eternet Limited - - - - 17.05.2022 10.05.2022 to
11.00.A.M. 17.05.2022
EOGM
Netsol Technologies Ltd. - - - - 10.05.2022 04.05.2022 to
01.30.A.M. 10.05.2022
EOGM
===============================================================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments