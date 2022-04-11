ANL 13.67 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (7.64%)
ASC 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (7.77%)
ASL 13.81 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (6.39%)
AVN 96.88 Increased By ▲ 6.86 (7.62%)
BOP 7.38 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.22%)
CNERGY 5.96 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (15.06%)
FFL 8.62 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (9.95%)
FNEL 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (11.51%)
GGGL 14.56 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (8.25%)
GGL 18.93 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (7.8%)
GTECH 9.16 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (13.09%)
HUMNL 7.38 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (8.85%)
KEL 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (6.53%)
KOSM 4.30 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (11.11%)
MLCF 35.70 Increased By ▲ 2.54 (7.66%)
PACE 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (17.12%)
PIBTL 7.01 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (16.83%)
PRL 14.09 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (8.38%)
PTC 8.17 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (6.66%)
SILK 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (13.27%)
SNGP 32.85 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (6.52%)
TELE 16.23 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (8.06%)
TPL 12.00 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (9.29%)
TPLP 21.45 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (7.79%)
TREET 36.74 Increased By ▲ 2.89 (8.54%)
TRG 81.76 Increased By ▲ 5.75 (7.56%)
UNITY 26.82 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (7.49%)
WAVES 15.34 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (6.9%)
WTL 2.11 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (22.67%)
YOUW 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (10.73%)
BR100 4,648 Increased By 214.7 (4.84%)
BR30 15,896 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 45,987 Increased By 1542.7 (3.47%)
KSE30 17,673 Increased By 658.9 (3.87%)
Apr 11, 2022
China 10-year bond yield drops below US yields, first time since 2010

Reuters 11 Apr, 2022

SHANGHAI: Yields on China’s ten-year government bonds fell below US Treasury yields for the first time in 12 years on Monday on expectations of more Chinese monetary easing, which would further sharpen the divergence in policy from the United States.

As US Treasury prices fell, 10-year yields hit a fresh 3-year peak of 2.784%. That compares with a 2.75% yield for the most-traded Chinese 10-year government bond on Monday, not much changed from Friday’s levels but down 7 basis points over the past two weeks.

Market participants are anticipating cash injections or rate cuts as prolonged COVID-19 lockdowns in Shanghai hit economic activity. Monday’s inversion in the 10-year spread between Chinese and benchmark US yields follows similar moves in shorter maturities last week and was spurred by a jump in US yields , driven by prospects of aggressive Fed policy tightening.

“Apart from the risk of Federal Reserve getting more and more hawkish to arrest inflation, growing fears of global growth slowdown, led by China, amid extended lockdown in Shanghai could continue to weigh on sentiments”, analysts at Maybank said in a note.

China’s yuan weakens as Fed minutes lift dollar

Shanghai has extended its city-wide lockdown and doubled down on a quarantine policy, converting schools, recently finished apartment blocks and vast exhibition halls into centres. The drastic steps have raised market hopes for more stimulus to support the Chinese economy.

“Foreign investors might have found Chinese government bonds (CGBs) less appealing given the compression in nominal yield spreads,” said France Cheung, rates strategist at OCBC Bank.

“Although there is likely to be less mark-to-market loss in CGBs than most major bonds given the easing policy stance in China, this benefit might not be enough to compensate for the narrowed yield spreads.”

Foreign investors’ holdings of Chinese sovereign debt had the steepest monthly percentage drop since August 2015 in March, as the worsening conflict in Ukraine prompted a global flight to safety, and as yield premiums for Chinese debt narrowed. Bond traders and economists expect the People’s Bank of China could cut interest rates as early as this Friday, when 150 billion yuan ($23.5 billion) worth of medium-term policy loans is due to mature.

