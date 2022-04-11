ANL 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (5.83%)
Pakistan

Imran to be remembered in history as a failed ruler: PML-N senator

Press Release 11 Apr, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Imran Khan was such a “marvel” of Pakistan’s political history who did not have a single positive contribution towards the nation and the country during his three and half years in power.

He will be remembered as the most failed and hopeless ruler in history, despite the full support of all powerful circles. This was stated by PML-N Senator Irfan Siddiqui while talking to reporters outside Parliament House on Sunday.

He said that people who had high expectations from Imran Khan were deeply disappointed. His rule was nothing but abuses, accusations and excesses committed against political rivals, he considered it his duty to imprison his rivals through misuse of every law and regulation. He endangered the sanctity of constitution, law, traditions, democratic values and ethics just to cling onto the power. As a result, his little leftover reputation as a political leader was also shattered.

Senator Irfan Siddiqui said that Imran khan has become a dark chapter of history as the only Prime Minister ousted by the Parliament. This distinction also came to him because of his stubbornness and desire to cling to the power in the face of clear defeat and the courts had to open their doors at midnight.

Irfan Siddiqui said that Imran Khan’s era was a time of misfortune for the Nation and the country. As he left, he also threw Pakistan’s foreign relations into the fire of his lust for power.

