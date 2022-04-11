Qureshi, Ahsan exchange heated words

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader and former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Ahsan Iqbal exchanged heated words while submitting nomination papers of their candidates for the post of prime minister.

Following the success of the no-confidence motion against Imran Khan in the National Assembly, nomination papers have been submitted by the United Opposition and Pakistan Tehreek for the election of a new prime minister of Pakistan.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi is the prime ministerial candidate from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) while Shahbaz Sharif will be the PML-N candidate from the united opposition.

During the submission of nomination papers, Shah Mahmood and Ahsan Iqbal had a bitter exchange. Ahsan Iqbal told the PTI leader that “you are no longer the foreign minister”. In reply to Ahsan Iqbal, Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that you are addicted to power, you are not a candidate, please get out of the room.

The nomination papers of joint opposition candidate Shehbaz Sharif and PTI’s Qureshi have been approved for the prime minister’s election scheduled on Monday (tomorrow).

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif and former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi earlier submitted nomination papers for the election of prime minister following ouster of Imran Khan.