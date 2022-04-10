ANL 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (5.83%)
Dnipro airport ‘destroyed’ by Russian shelling

AFP 10 Apr, 2022

KYIV: The airport in the central Ukrainian city of Dnipro has been completely destroyed in fresh Russian shelling, a local official said Sunday.

“There has been another attack on Dnipro airport. There is nothing left of it. The airport itself and the infrastructure around it has been destroyed. Rockets keep flying and flying,” the head of the city’s military administration, Valentin Reznichenko, said on Telegram.

He added that authorities were seeking to clarify information about victims.

Ukraine says probing 5,600 alleged war crimes by Russians

Reznichenko said attacks on the city, which lies on the banks of Dnieper River, intensified on Sunday.

The industrial city of one million people has been targeted by Russian forces since the Russian invasion but has so far been spared major destruction.

The announcement came as Ukraine, which rebuffed a Russian offensive on Kyiv, anticipates a renewed Kremlin attack on the east and south of the country.

