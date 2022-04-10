Two cops shot dead in Bannu

BANNU: Two police personnel were gunned down in the Jani Khel area of Bannu by unknown attackers on Saturday. The funeral prayers of both the officers were offered at the Police Lines which was attended by District Police Officer (DPO) of Bannu Imran Shahid and other officers, police personnel and relatives of both the cops.

The police said that unknown assailants after opening fire at the cops managed to run away from the crime scene.

The attackers had their face covered up and opened fire at Constable Farman Ullah and Operator Latif. Police teams were conducting raid to arrest the attackers.