Pakistan successfully tests ballistic missile Shaheen-III

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan has successfully conducted the flight test of surface-to-surface ballistic missile Shaheen-III, the military’s media affairs wing said on Saturday.

“The test flight was aimed at re-validating various design and technical parameters of the weapon system,” the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) stated through its official Twitter account.

Pakistan had conducted a test of the same missile last year in January as well. Shaheen-III is a surface-to-surface ballistic missile with a range of 2,750 kilometers, which makes it capable of reaching the farthest point in India’s northeast and Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

It is solid-fuelled and equipped with Post-Separation Altitude Correction (PSAC) system. Solid fuel is suited for rapid response capabilities, while the PSAC feature provides it the ability to adjust the warhead trajectory for greater accuracy and evading anti-ballistic missile defence systems. The missile was first tested in March 2015.