YOUR RUPEE LAST MONTH

KARACHI: Following currency fluctuations took place in foreign exchange rates during the last month. (March 1 to 31, 2022).

======================================================================================================== T T CLEAN BUYING AUTHORIZED DEALERS RATES PER ONE UNIT OF CURRENCY ======================================================================================================== 28.02.2022 LAST MONTH RATES Previous Month 1.3.2022 31.3.2022 FLUCTUATIONS IN CLOSING RATES Closing Opening Closing Highest Lowest Over Previous Month Rate Rate Date Rate Date +Up Amount % Rs Rs Rs Rs Rs -Down Rs -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- U.S 177.1 177.5 182.7 177.4 02/3/2022 183.6 30/3/2022 + 5.600000 3.16 U.K 236.440 237.980 239.610 232.210 14/3/2022 240.640 30/3/2022 + 3.170000 1.34 Japan 1.532700 1.540800 1.493600 1.476900 29/3/2022 1.544600 07/3/2022 - 0.039100 -2.55 Euro 197.860 199.050 204.280 193.280 07/3/2022 204.280 31/3/2022 + 6.420000 3.24 ======================================================================================================== T.T. & O.D. SELLING AUTHORIZED DEALERS RATES PER ONE UNIT OF CURRENCY -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- + Appreciation - Depreciation ======================================================================================================== 28.02.2022 LAST MONTH RATES Previous Month 1.3.2022 31.3.2022 FLUCTUATIONS IN CLOSING RATES Closing Opening Closing Highest Lowest Over Previous Month Rate Rate Date Rate Date +Up Amount % Rs Rs Rs Rs Rs -Down Rs -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- U.S 177.6 178.0 183.2 177.9 02/3/2022 184.1 30/3/2022 + 5.600000 3.15 U.K 237.110 238.650 240.260 232.860 14/3/2022 241.300 30/3/2022 + 3.150000 1.33 Japan 1.537000 1.545200 1.497600 1.481000 29/3/2022 1.549000 07/3/2022 - 0.039400 -2.56 Euro 198.410 199.610 204.840 193.820 07/3/2022 204.840 31/3/2022 + 6.430000 3.24 ========================================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022