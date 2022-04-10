YOUR RUPEE LAST MONTH

ANL 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (5.83%)
ASC 10.81 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.6%)
ASL 12.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.92%)
AVN 90.02 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (1.16%)
BOP 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (5.15%)
CNERGY 5.18 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.57%)
FFL 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.35%)
FNEL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (5.23%)
GGGL 13.45 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (3.94%)
GGL 17.56 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (6.42%)
GTECH 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
HUMNL 6.78 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.47%)
KEL 2.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.34%)
KOSM 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.2%)
MLCF 33.16 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.48%)
PACE 3.33 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.22%)
PIBTL 6.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.26%)
PTC 7.66 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.13%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.73%)
SNGP 30.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
TELE 15.02 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.94%)
TPL 10.98 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (5.07%)
TPLP 19.90 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (5.74%)
TREET 33.85 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (4.31%)
TRG 76.01 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.27%)
UNITY 24.95 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2%)
WAVES 14.35 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.14%)
WTL 1.72 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.88%)
YOUW 5.78 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.76%)
BR100 4,433 Increased By 71 (1.63%)
BR30 15,896 Increased By 301.3 (1.93%)
KSE100 44,445 Increased By 657.8 (1.5%)
KSE30 17,014 Increased By 306.1 (1.83%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,361
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,526,472
23824hr
Sindh
576,291
Punjab
505,332
Balochistan
35,480
Islamabad
135,119
KPK
219,238
10 Apr, 2022

KARACHI: Following currency fluctuations took place in foreign exchange rates during the last month. (March 1 to 31, 2022).

========================================================================================================
                                           T T CLEAN BUYING
                         AUTHORIZED DEALERS RATES PER ONE UNIT OF CURRENCY
========================================================================================================
        28.02.2022                           LAST MONTH RATES
        Previous
        Month      1.3.2022    31.3.2022                                   FLUCTUATIONS IN CLOSING RATES
        Closing   Opening      Closing      Highest               Lowest             Over Previous Month
        Rate                           Rate        Date         Rate      Date    +Up     Amount       %
        Rs          Rs        Rs        Rs                        Rs             -Down       Rs
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
U.S       177.1     177.5     182.7     177.4   02/3/2022      183.6   30/3/2022    +   5.600000    3.16
U.K     236.440   237.980   239.610   232.210   14/3/2022    240.640   30/3/2022    +   3.170000    1.34
Japan  1.532700  1.540800  1.493600  1.476900   29/3/2022   1.544600   07/3/2022    -   0.039100   -2.55
Euro    197.860   199.050   204.280   193.280   07/3/2022    204.280   31/3/2022    +   6.420000    3.24
========================================================================================================
                                         T.T. & O.D. SELLING
                         AUTHORIZED DEALERS RATES PER ONE UNIT OF CURRENCY
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
                                                                           + Appreciation - Depreciation
========================================================================================================
        28.02.2022                            LAST MONTH RATES
        Previous
        Month     1.3.2022     31.3.2022                                   FLUCTUATIONS IN CLOSING RATES
        Closing   Opening      Closing      Highest               Lowest             Over Previous Month
        Rate                           Rate        Date         Rate      Date    +Up     Amount       %
        Rs          Rs        Rs        Rs                        Rs             -Down       Rs
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
U.S       177.6     178.0     183.2     177.9   02/3/2022      184.1   30/3/2022    +   5.600000    3.15
U.K     237.110   238.650   240.260   232.860   14/3/2022    241.300   30/3/2022    +   3.150000    1.33
Japan  1.537000  1.545200  1.497600  1.481000   29/3/2022   1.549000   07/3/2022    -   0.039400   -2.56
Euro    198.410   199.610   204.840   193.820   07/3/2022    204.840   31/3/2022    +   6.430000    3.24
========================================================================================================

foreign exchange rates YOUR RUPEE LAST MONTH

