IMF says ‘very concerned’ about Sri Lanka’s ongoing economic crisis

Reuters 09 Apr, 2022

COLOMBO: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Saturday it was “very concerned” about Sri Lanka’s ongoing economic crisis and that it had started technical-level engagement with finance ministry and central bank officials for a loan programme.

“We commit to assisting Sri Lanka consistent with our policies, and will engage in discussions on a possible programme with senior policymakers in the coming days and weeks,” IMF’s Mission Chief for Sri Lanka, Masahiro Nozaki, told Reuters in a statement.

Sri Lanka seeking $3 billion in months to stave off crisis: finance minister

“We are monitoring the political and economic developments very closely,” Nozaki said.

