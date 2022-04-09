ANL 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (5.83%)
Saudi Arabia to allow 1 million Hajj pilgrims this year

AFP Updated 09 Apr, 2022

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia said Saturday it will permit one million Muslims from inside and outside the country to participate in this year's Hajj, a sharp uptick after pandemic restrictions forced two years of drastically pared-down pilgrimages.

The Hajj ministry "has authorised one million pilgrims, both foreign and domestic, to perform the Hajj this year," it said in a statement.

One of the five pillars of Islam, the Hajj must be undertaken by all Muslims with the means at least once in their lives. Usually one of the world's largest religious gatherings, about 2.5 million people took part in 2019.

But after the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, Saudi authorities allowed only 1,000 pilgrims to participate.

The following year, they upped the total to 60,000 fully vaccinated citizens and residents chosen through a lottery.

This year's Hajj, which will take place in July, will be limited to vaccinated pilgrims under age 65, Saturday's announcement said.

Those coming from outside Saudi Arabia will be required to submit a negative Covid-19 PCR result from a test taken within 72 hours of travel.

The government wants to promote pilgrims' safety "while ensuring that the maximum number of Muslims worldwide can perform the hajj", Saturday's statement said.

Easing restrictions

The Hajj consists of a series of religious rites that are completed over five days in Islam's Holiest city, Makkah, and surrounding areas of western Saudi Arabia.

Hosting the Hajj is a matter of prestige for Saudi rulers, as the custodianship of Islam's Holiest sites is the most powerful source of their political legitimacy.

Before the pandemic, Muslim pilgrimages were key revenue earners for the kingdom, bringing in some $12 billion annually.

The restrictions in 2020 and 2021 stoked resentment among Muslims abroad who were barred.

The kingdom of approximately 34 million people has so far recorded more than 751,000 coronavirus cases, including 9,055 deaths, according to health ministry data.

In early March it announced the lifting of most Covid restrictions including social distancing in public spaces and quarantine for vaccinated arrivals, moves that were expected to facilitate the arrival of Muslim pilgrims.

The decision included suspending "social distancing measures in all open and closed places" including mosques, while masks are now only required in closed spaces.

