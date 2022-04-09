Finally, beleaguered PM decides to assume role of leader of opposition?

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed disappointment over Supreme Court decision and stated that he would not accept this imported government.

In his televised address to the nation, the prime minister said that he once went in prison for free judiciary but was disappointed that the Apex Court gave its verdict without even going into the details of the letter on the basis of which the Deputy Speaker gave his ruling.

The prime minister said that at least court should have seen the document to ascertain whether the government claim was true or not. However, he said that he would accept the court verdict but questioned that what kind if democracy is that the court has not taken suo moto action against the horse trading going on behind the vote of no confidence. The prime minister said that democracy was made a joke and this is happening in Punjab. The prime minister said a nation with 60 percent population that is below 30 years old if not guided in the right direction then there is need of serious thinking as what way the country would be heading. The prime minister said that this horse trading was started by Sharif brothers through Changa Manga and today this horse trading was witnessed at the reserves seat as well.

The prime minister said that he has always been dreaming that this country would be made a great country and this horse trading was a big blow to the struggle of sovereign and independent country among the comity of nations.

He deplored that no one has taken action on this game of horse trading which could not be imagined in western country because society would not allow it. The prime minister said he invited people in Islamabad on March 27 with the objective to decide whether they would stand by against this evil or would choose the right path. I appeal to the nation that they have to save the future of country against this foreign conspiracy and explained that a cipher message – a top secret was received which he could not show to the nation despite his intense desire because there is a code on it and if this code is published the other countries would know about it.

PM Imran urges public to hold 'peaceful protest' against 'imported govt' on Sunday

The prime minister explained that Pakistan ambassador in the US was told by an official of Biden administration that Imran Khan shouldn’t have not gone to Russian and stated that if Imran Khan remains by surviving vote of no-confidence, Pakistan would have to face the consequences and if he does not survive, the country would be forgiven.

The prime minister questioned that how the US official knew about it even when the vote of no confidence was not moved against him. The prime minister said that this simply shows that a plan and conspiracy was prepared against him abroad. If we have to live like this with foreign interference then why do we celebrate March 23 and August 14, he said adding that subsequently it also came into his knowledge that the US embassy officials were holding meeting with the members of national assembly of his party and gradually, it was disclosed to him that this was being done according to a script. The premier said that opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif sent messages to the US. He said that US wanted to remove him from the power because he had opposed the US drone attacks in Pakistan and war in Afghanistan.

All this game was being played to remove him because he does not have money and properties abroad so they could not pressurise him. The prime minister said that in such a situation the nation has to decide what kind of Pakistan they want for their children.

The prime minister said that India got independence at the same time as Pakistan but no super power can pressurise India. He said that he was not against country but cannot compromise on the interests of the nation.

The prime minister said that in the past rulers have participated in war against US by taking dollars and as soon as Russia left Afghanistan, Pakistan was placed under sanctions. The prime minister said now it is a time to decide as to what kind of foreign policy would be adopted and stated that an independent foreign policy is important without being in any group to lift the people out of the poverty whereas the US wanted those people in the power in Pakistan that would serve its interest.

The prime minister said that nation has to defend democracy and sovereignty of the country and if the nation did not stand today it would continuously face foreign interference.

The prime minister said, “We are not a nation to be used like tissue paper and relations with any country should be based on mutual interests.”

The prime minister said that he would not accept this imported government and go to people against it and stated that all those who have been accusing each other of corruption and filed cases against each other are brought together by foreign conspiracy. The prime minister said that now NRO-II would be given to them.

He further stated that nation need to keep an eye on them because first thing they would do to dismantle NAB to remove corruption cases against them, would reverse EVM machine for rigging in election because they cannot play with neutral umpire besides undoing the right of vote to overseas Pakistanis. The prime minister said that these parties would go to elections after inducting their own bureaucrats in important institutions.

The prime minister said he is ready for the struggle and urged the nation to peacefully protest against this imported government on Sunday. He also warned that the history would not forgive anybody involved in this conspiracy and would judge which decision of the judiciary was right.

Meanwhile, The National Assembly’s session for voting on the no-confidence resolution against Prime Minister Imran Khan will be held Saturday (April 9) at 10:30am in line with the Supreme Court’s order.

The National Assembly Secretariat, Friday, issued agenda for proceeding the business of the House. According to it, the voting on the no-confidence resolution is fourth item of the six-point agenda.

The Apex Court, Thursday, in its judgment declared the government’s decision to dissolve the National Assembly and Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Suri’s ruling, against the Constitution.

The Supreme Court in its judgment also ordered National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser to summon the session on Saturday (April 9) no later than 10:30am to allow the vote on the no-confidence resolution against the prime minister. The Supreme Court also “declared that the assembly was in existence at all times, and continues to remain and be so”.

The apex court also stated that the Speaker cannot prorogue the National Assembly and bring the session to an end, if the no-confidence resolution fails or after a new prime minister is elected, if a no-confidence resolution is passed.

On last Sunday (April 3), the opposition showed 197 members during the symbolic proceedings in the hall the National Assembly after prorogation of the house.

