Temperature in Karachi likely to drop

Recorder Report 09 Apr, 2022

KARACHI: Temperature is expected to decline in the city from Saturday (today) but high temperature may persist over central and upper Sindh, the Met Office said.

A very hot weather over central and upper Sindh is likely to continue with a maximum temperature between 43 degrees Celsius and 45 degrees Celsius.

However, the mercury level is expected to ease down in Karachi from maximum 40 degrees Celsius on Friday to 38 degrees Celsius on Saturday.

“Very hot & dry weather to persist over central & upper Sindh with maximum temperature range 43-45 degrees Celsius. Very hot weather condition over Karachi is likely to ease down from Saturday,” the Met said.

In the next 24 hours: Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very hot in upper Sindh and south Punjab.

However, partly cloudy weather with isolated light rain-thunderstorm is likely in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and its adjoining hilly areas.

Over the past 24 hours: Weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Karachi weather weather forecast maximum temperature range

