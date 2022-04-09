ANL 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (5.83%)
Markets

Shipping Intelligence

Recorder Report 09 Apr, 2022

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Friday (April 08, 2022).

=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth             Ship           Working        Agent                Berthing
No.                                                                      Date
=============================================================================
OP-1              M.T            Disc Crude     Pakistan National
                  Shalamar        Oil           Shipping Corp.     07-04-2022
OP-2              Diamond T      Load           East Wind          07-04-2022
                                 Ethanol        Shipping Co.
OP-3              P Fos          Disc Crude     Pakistan National
                                 Oil            Shipping Corp.     05-04-2022
B-1               Stolt          Load           Alpine Marine      05-04-2022
                  Argon          Ethanol        Services
B/2/B-3           Atlantis       Load           Ocean World        02-04-2022
                  Trade          Rice           Pvt. Ltd
B-6/B-7           Californnia    Disc Load      X-Press Feeder
                  Trader         Container      Shipping Agency    07-04-2022
Nmb-1             Khaledi 2      Load           Al Faizan          02-04-2022
                                 Rice           International
Nmb-1             Khalili        Load           Al Faizan          02-04-2022
                                 Rice           International
Nmb-2             Al             Load General   N. S Shipping      14-03-2022
                  Mohsin         Cargo          Lines
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-27/B-26         SSL            Disc Load      Ocean Sea          07-04-2022
                  Brahmaputra    Container      Shipping Pvt. Ltd
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of           Expected       Expected Arrival                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
P Fos             08-04-2022     Disc Crude Oil             Pakistan National
                                                                Shipping Corp
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Taranger          08-04-2022     L/7000 Ethanol                 Alpine Marine
                                                                     Services
Afra Laurel       08-04-2022     D/72000 Crude              Pakistan National
                                  Oil                           Shipping Corp
Bw Yarra          08-04-2022     D/42000 Mogas                  Alpine Marine
                                                                     Services
Sino Bridge       08-04-2022     D/L Container               Diamond Shipping
                                                                     Services
Wadi Bani Khalid  08-04-2022     D/L Container             Universal Shipping
Wide Hotel        09-04-2022     D/L Container                  Ocean Network
                                                             Express Pakistan
Arman 10          09-04-2022     L/1600 Rice                       Trade Link
                                                                International
Hilda             09-04-2022     L/2000 Rice                       Trade Link
                                                                International
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of           Departure      Ships Departures                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
M.T Karachi       08-04-2022     Tanker                                     -
Sea Ploeg         08-04-2022     Tanker                                     -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth             Vessel         Working        Agent                Berthing
                                                                         Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1              Nil
MW-2              Nil
MW-4              Nil
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT              IVS            Coal           East            Apr. 07, 2022
                  Swinley Forest                 Wind
PIBT              Nil
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Qasim International Container Terminal
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT              Maersk         Containers     Maersk          Apr. 07, 2022
                  Superior
QICT              Nil
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
2nd Container Terminal
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT              Swansea        Containers     CMA CGM Pak     Apr. 07, 2022
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO             Nord           Mogas          Alpine          Apr. 07, 2022
                  Neptune
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP               Dalian         Rice           East            Apr. 03, 2022
                  Star D                        Wind
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EVTL Sonoma SpiritChemical       Asia Marine                    Apr. 07, 2022
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel            Commodity      Ship Agent                    Departure Date
=============================================================================
Gao Cheng 2       Palm oil       Alpine                         Apr. 08, 2022
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Maersk Superior   Containers     Maersk                         Apr. 08, 2022
=============================================================================
OUTER ANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
MSC Malin         Containers     Msc Pak                        Apr. 08, 2022
Wide Hotel        Containers     O.N.E                                   -do-
Sloman            Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
BBG Forever       Coal           Alpine                                  -do-
Yangze            Soya bean      Alpine                     Waiting for barth
Al-Soor           Gas oil        Transmarine                                -
CS Calvina        Rice           East Wind                                  -
Stratton          Coal           Water link                                 -
Fulham Road       Gas oil        Alpine                                     -
Celsius
 Mumbai           Palm oil       Alpine                                     -
HS Winning        Coal           Wilhelmsen                                 -
Asphalt
Express           Bitumen        Transtrade                                 -
=============================================================================

