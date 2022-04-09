Markets
Shipping Intelligence
09 Apr, 2022
KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Friday (April 08, 2022).
=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing
No. Date
=============================================================================
OP-1 M.T Disc Crude Pakistan National
Shalamar Oil Shipping Corp. 07-04-2022
OP-2 Diamond T Load East Wind 07-04-2022
Ethanol Shipping Co.
OP-3 P Fos Disc Crude Pakistan National
Oil Shipping Corp. 05-04-2022
B-1 Stolt Load Alpine Marine 05-04-2022
Argon Ethanol Services
B/2/B-3 Atlantis Load Ocean World 02-04-2022
Trade Rice Pvt. Ltd
B-6/B-7 Californnia Disc Load X-Press Feeder
Trader Container Shipping Agency 07-04-2022
Nmb-1 Khaledi 2 Load Al Faizan 02-04-2022
Rice International
Nmb-1 Khalili Load Al Faizan 02-04-2022
Rice International
Nmb-2 Al Load General N. S Shipping 14-03-2022
Mohsin Cargo Lines
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-27/B-26 SSL Disc Load Ocean Sea 07-04-2022
Brahmaputra Container Shipping Pvt. Ltd
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
P Fos 08-04-2022 Disc Crude Oil Pakistan National
Shipping Corp
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Taranger 08-04-2022 L/7000 Ethanol Alpine Marine
Services
Afra Laurel 08-04-2022 D/72000 Crude Pakistan National
Oil Shipping Corp
Bw Yarra 08-04-2022 D/42000 Mogas Alpine Marine
Services
Sino Bridge 08-04-2022 D/L Container Diamond Shipping
Services
Wadi Bani Khalid 08-04-2022 D/L Container Universal Shipping
Wide Hotel 09-04-2022 D/L Container Ocean Network
Express Pakistan
Arman 10 09-04-2022 L/1600 Rice Trade Link
International
Hilda 09-04-2022 L/2000 Rice Trade Link
International
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
M.T Karachi 08-04-2022 Tanker -
Sea Ploeg 08-04-2022 Tanker -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing
Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1 Nil
MW-2 Nil
MW-4 Nil
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT IVS Coal East Apr. 07, 2022
Swinley Forest Wind
PIBT Nil
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Qasim International Container Terminal
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT Maersk Containers Maersk Apr. 07, 2022
Superior
QICT Nil
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
2nd Container Terminal
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT Swansea Containers CMA CGM Pak Apr. 07, 2022
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO Nord Mogas Alpine Apr. 07, 2022
Neptune
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP Dalian Rice East Apr. 03, 2022
Star D Wind
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EVTL Sonoma SpiritChemical Asia Marine Apr. 07, 2022
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date
=============================================================================
Gao Cheng 2 Palm oil Alpine Apr. 08, 2022
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Maersk Superior Containers Maersk Apr. 08, 2022
=============================================================================
OUTER ANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
MSC Malin Containers Msc Pak Apr. 08, 2022
Wide Hotel Containers O.N.E -do-
Sloman Palm oil Alpine -do-
BBG Forever Coal Alpine -do-
Yangze Soya bean Alpine Waiting for barth
Al-Soor Gas oil Transmarine -
CS Calvina Rice East Wind -
Stratton Coal Water link -
Fulham Road Gas oil Alpine -
Celsius
Mumbai Palm oil Alpine -
HS Winning Coal Wilhelmsen -
Asphalt
Express Bitumen Transtrade -
=============================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments