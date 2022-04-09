KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Friday (April 08, 2022).

============================================================================= Alongside East Wharf ============================================================================= Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing No. Date ============================================================================= OP-1 M.T Disc Crude Pakistan National Shalamar Oil Shipping Corp. 07-04-2022 OP-2 Diamond T Load East Wind 07-04-2022 Ethanol Shipping Co. OP-3 P Fos Disc Crude Pakistan National Oil Shipping Corp. 05-04-2022 B-1 Stolt Load Alpine Marine 05-04-2022 Argon Ethanol Services B/2/B-3 Atlantis Load Ocean World 02-04-2022 Trade Rice Pvt. Ltd B-6/B-7 Californnia Disc Load X-Press Feeder Trader Container Shipping Agency 07-04-2022 Nmb-1 Khaledi 2 Load Al Faizan 02-04-2022 Rice International Nmb-1 Khalili Load Al Faizan 02-04-2022 Rice International Nmb-2 Al Load General N. S Shipping 14-03-2022 Mohsin Cargo Lines ============================================================================= Alongside WEST Wharf ============================================================================= B-27/B-26 SSL Disc Load Ocean Sea 07-04-2022 Brahmaputra Container Shipping Pvt. Ltd ============================================================================= Expected Sailing ============================================================================= Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= P Fos 08-04-2022 Disc Crude Oil Pakistan National Shipping Corp ============================================================================= Expected Arrivals ============================================================================= Taranger 08-04-2022 L/7000 Ethanol Alpine Marine Services Afra Laurel 08-04-2022 D/72000 Crude Pakistan National Oil Shipping Corp Bw Yarra 08-04-2022 D/42000 Mogas Alpine Marine Services Sino Bridge 08-04-2022 D/L Container Diamond Shipping Services Wadi Bani Khalid 08-04-2022 D/L Container Universal Shipping Wide Hotel 09-04-2022 D/L Container Ocean Network Express Pakistan Arman 10 09-04-2022 L/1600 Rice Trade Link International Hilda 09-04-2022 L/2000 Rice Trade Link International ============================================================================= Ship Sailed ============================================================================= Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= M.T Karachi 08-04-2022 Tanker - Sea Ploeg 08-04-2022 Tanker - ============================================================================= PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE ============================================================================= Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing Date ============================================================================= MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- MW-1 Nil MW-2 Nil MW-4 Nil ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PIBT IVS Coal East Apr. 07, 2022 Swinley Forest Wind PIBT Nil ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Qasim International Container Terminal ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QICT Maersk Containers Maersk Apr. 07, 2022 Superior QICT Nil ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2nd Container Terminal ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QICT Swansea Containers CMA CGM Pak Apr. 07, 2022 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO OIL TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO Nord Mogas Alpine Apr. 07, 2022 Neptune ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- GRAIN & FERTILIZER TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FAP Dalian Rice East Apr. 03, 2022 Star D Wind ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- EVTL Sonoma SpiritChemical Asia Marine Apr. 07, 2022 ============================================================================= DEPARTURE ============================================================================= Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date ============================================================================= Gao Cheng 2 Palm oil Alpine Apr. 08, 2022 ============================================================================= EXPECTED Departures ============================================================================= Maersk Superior Containers Maersk Apr. 08, 2022 ============================================================================= OUTER ANCHORAGE ============================================================================= MSC Malin Containers Msc Pak Apr. 08, 2022 Wide Hotel Containers O.N.E -do- Sloman Palm oil Alpine -do- BBG Forever Coal Alpine -do- Yangze Soya bean Alpine Waiting for barth Al-Soor Gas oil Transmarine - CS Calvina Rice East Wind - Stratton Coal Water link - Fulham Road Gas oil Alpine - Celsius Mumbai Palm oil Alpine - HS Winning Coal Wilhelmsen - Asphalt Express Bitumen Transtrade - =============================================================================

