ANL 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (5.83%)
ASC 10.81 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.6%)
ASL 12.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.92%)
AVN 90.02 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (1.16%)
BOP 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (5.15%)
CNERGY 5.18 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.57%)
FFL 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.35%)
FNEL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (5.23%)
GGGL 13.45 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (3.94%)
GGL 17.56 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (6.42%)
GTECH 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
HUMNL 6.78 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.47%)
KEL 2.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.34%)
KOSM 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.2%)
MLCF 33.16 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.48%)
PACE 3.33 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.22%)
PIBTL 6.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.26%)
PTC 7.66 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.13%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.73%)
SNGP 30.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
TELE 15.02 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.94%)
TPL 10.98 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (5.07%)
TPLP 19.90 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (5.74%)
TREET 33.85 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (4.31%)
TRG 76.01 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.27%)
UNITY 24.95 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2%)
WAVES 14.35 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.14%)
WTL 1.72 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.88%)
YOUW 5.78 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.76%)
BR100 4,433 Increased By 71 (1.63%)
BR30 15,896 Increased By 301.3 (1.93%)
KSE100 44,445 Increased By 657.8 (1.5%)
KSE30 17,014 Increased By 306.1 (1.83%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,361
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,526,234
14124hr
Sindh
576,110
Punjab
505,307
Balochistan
35,479
Islamabad
135,112
KPK
219,223
Brecorder Logo
Apr 08, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Russian central bank cuts key rate

AFP 08 Apr, 2022

MOSCOW: Russia’s central bank announced Friday it was cutting its key interest rate, which had been hiked after troops were sent into Ukraine, saying risks to financial stability had “ceased to increase” for now.

The February 24 military operation triggered a litany of Western sanctions on Moscow, sending the ruble into free-fall and accelerating already high inflation, but the Russian currency has rebounded in recent weeks.

The central bank said in a statement that its main rate will be lowered from 20 to 17 percent on Monday and could be further cut at future meetings.

Novak says Russian oil output set to falling by 4-5% m/m in April

“Financial stability risks are still present but have ceased to increase for the time being, including owing to the adopted capital control measures,” the central bank said.

The bank said there has been a “steady inflow of funds to fixed-term deposits” and a “noticeable slowdown in the current price growth rates”.

It added, however, that external conditions for the Russian economy are “still challenging” and “considerably constraining economic activity”.

The next central bank meeting is scheduled to take place on April 29.

To aid recovery, the Russian government pledged the equivalent of $10 billion to buy up shares of Russian companies and introduced measures to stem the flight of foreign capital.

The central bank appears “confident that the most acute phase of the economic crisis has now passed,” said Liam Peach, emerging Europe economist at Capital Economics.

The bank’s “capital controls and other measures, prevented a major and destabilising bank run,” Peach said.

Russia's central bank

Comments

1000 characters

Russian central bank cuts key rate

U-turn: Rupee posts massive recovery against US dollar, closes at 184.68

Stocks stage rally as clarity on political front drives positive sentiment

PTI govt forms high-powered commission to probe threat letter: Fawad

IHC declares PECA Ordinance 2022 unconstitutional

Have advised PM last option is mass resignation: Sheikh Rashid

Experts identify key economic challenges amid political chaos

Sri Lanka opposition threatens no-confidence motion, industry warns of 'fall off precipice'

Opposition files no-confidence motion against KP CM Mahmood Khan

Delayed delivery: FTO tells FBR to ensure payment to customers @ Kibor+ 3pc per annum

Samsung's reputation hit as prices slashed at home for Galaxy S22

Read more stories