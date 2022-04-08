ANL 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (5.83%)
ASC 10.81 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.6%)
ASL 12.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.92%)
AVN 90.02 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (1.16%)
BOP 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (5.15%)
CNERGY 5.18 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.57%)
FFL 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.35%)
FNEL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (5.23%)
GGGL 13.45 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (3.94%)
GGL 17.56 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (6.42%)
GTECH 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
HUMNL 6.78 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.47%)
KEL 2.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.34%)
KOSM 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.2%)
MLCF 33.16 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.48%)
PACE 3.33 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.22%)
PIBTL 6.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.26%)
PTC 7.66 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.13%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.73%)
SNGP 30.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
TELE 15.02 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.94%)
TPL 10.98 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (5.07%)
TPLP 19.90 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (5.74%)
TREET 33.85 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (4.31%)
TRG 76.01 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.27%)
UNITY 24.95 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2%)
WAVES 14.35 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.14%)
WTL 1.72 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.88%)
YOUW 5.78 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.76%)
BR100 4,433 Increased By 71 (1.63%)
BR30 15,896 Increased By 301.3 (1.93%)
KSE100 44,445 Increased By 657.8 (1.5%)
KSE30 17,014 Increased By 306.1 (1.83%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,361
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,526,234
14124hr
Sindh
576,110
Punjab
505,307
Balochistan
35,479
Islamabad
135,112
KPK
219,223
Brecorder Logo
Apr 08, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Tencent shuts game streaming site after China blocks merger

AFP 08 Apr, 2022

BEIJING: Chinese tech giant Tencent will close its game streaming platform, less than a year after authorities blocked a merger that would have powered its drive to take on Amazon's Twitch.

Beijing has stepped up scrutiny over big tech, launching a major crackdown on some of the biggest names in the sector, while the gaming market has also taken a hit owing to tighter controls on play time for minors.

Tencent's service, Penguin Esports, has halted new user registrations and in-app purchases, and will shut down all services on June 7, the firm said in a statement Thursday.

The decision comes after China's financial regulator blocked a merger of the nation's two largest video game live-streaming sites over antitrust concerns in July.

The planned merger of live streaming services Huya and Douyu could have brought the combined platforms' domestic market share to as much as 90 percent -- and Penguin Esports was to be moved under the combined entity.

China considers Tencent payments overhaul, new license requirement

The tie-up would also have granted Tencent majority control over the combined entity, with the transaction valued at about $6 billion.

Tencent said its move was "due to changes in business development strategy", adding that it would compensate users with coupons in other games.

In the fourth quarter of 2021, Tencent's domestic gaming revenues rose one percent.

The total time spent by minors on games also dropped 88 percent on-year, the company said.

tencent

Comments

1000 characters

Tencent shuts game streaming site after China blocks merger

Setback for IK as SC orders vote on no-confidence motion

PM says ‘will continue to fight for Pakistan till the last ball’

Move aimed at reducing pressure on exchange rate: SBP announces 100pc cash margin on 177 items’ import

Hamza Shehbaz asks LHC for immediate Punjab CM elections

Financing under EFS: Markup rate raised by 2.5pc

SBP allows remittance of commission earned by IBD

IEA details plan to release 120mn barrels of oil over 6 months to cool prices

Bond, currency markets under severe pressure

Decision to arrange funds for supplying power plants fuel

Joint opposition terms verdict ‘a victory of constitution and democracy’

Read more stories