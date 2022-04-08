ANL 12.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.33%)
ASC 10.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.75%)
ASL 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.76%)
AVN 89.50 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.57%)
BOP 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.38%)
CNERGY 5.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.37%)
FFL 7.71 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.65%)
FNEL 6.73 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.6%)
GGGL 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.78%)
GGL 16.86 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.18%)
GTECH 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
HUMNL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.24%)
KEL 2.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.34%)
KOSM 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.33%)
MLCF 32.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.09%)
PACE 3.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.3%)
PIBTL 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
PRL 12.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.4%)
PTC 7.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.73%)
SNGP 30.93 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.26%)
TELE 14.58 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.9%)
TPL 10.61 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.53%)
TPLP 19.23 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.18%)
TREET 33.02 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.76%)
TRG 75.90 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (1.12%)
UNITY 24.66 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.82%)
WAVES 14.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.21%)
WTL 1.71 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (4.27%)
YOUW 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
BR100 4,409 Increased By 47 (1.08%)
BR30 15,714 Increased By 119.5 (0.77%)
KSE100 44,187 Increased By 400.4 (0.91%)
KSE30 16,899 Increased By 190.6 (1.14%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,361
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,526,234
14124hr
Sindh
576,110
Punjab
505,307
Balochistan
35,479
Islamabad
135,112
KPK
219,223
China stocks seesaw amid COVID outbreak, stimulus expectations

Reuters 08 Apr, 2022

SHANGHAI: China stocks struggled for direction amid caution around a downtrend in the domestic economy stemming from the worst COVID-19 outbreak in two years, with investors awaiting further easing measures to boost sentiment and economy.

The CSI300 index rose 0.1% to 4,211.81 at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.1% to 3,234.82. The Hang Seng index dropped 0.6% to 21,684.44.

The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index lost 1.1% to 7,412.64.

China stocks end lower as COVID worries outweigh stimulus promises

** "Range-bound sentiment continues amid concerns on macro recovery, COVID-19 management and tightening liquidity globally," Morgan Stanley said in a note. "Earnings estimate reductions further accelerated."

** Shares in healthcare, tourism and computers lost more than 1% each.

** While energy firms gained 1%, infrastructure companies added 1.2% and construction engineering stocks jumped 2.8%.

** China reported 1,576 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 22,648 new asymptomatic cases on April 7.

** Economists now expect Beijing to take imminent monetary easing measures to prop up the economy and make sure China remains on track to hit its around 5.5% growth target for this year.

** Tech giants listed in Hong Kong fell 2.3% on worries over China-US relations, with e-commerce giant Alibaba Group and food-delivery firm Meituan down 2.9% and 3.5%, respectively.

** China said on Thursday it would take strong measures if US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Chinese-claimed Taiwan on her trip, responding to reports she was planning to go.

** Pelosi's spokesman later in the day said the Democratic leader has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently asymptomatic, and the congressional delegation trip to Asia she had planned to lead has been postponed.

** "China shows willingness on collaboration on the audit dispute but more confirmation is needed from the US side," said Morgan Stanley analysts.

** The China Securities Regulatory Commission last week proposed revising confidentiality rules involving offshore listings, removing a legal hurdle to Sino-US cooperation on audit oversight.

China stocks

