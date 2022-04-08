ANL 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.88%)
ASC 10.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.56%)
ASL 13.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-4.38%)
AVN 88.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.84%)
BOP 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.73%)
CNERGY 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.58%)
FFL 7.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.42%)
FNEL 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.19%)
GGGL 12.94 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.52%)
GGL 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.23%)
GTECH 8.11 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1%)
HUMNL 6.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.56%)
KEL 2.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.68%)
KOSM 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.6%)
MLCF 33.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.93%)
PACE 3.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.79%)
PIBTL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.83%)
PRL 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.41%)
PTC 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.67%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.65%)
SNGP 30.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.16%)
TELE 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.03%)
TPL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.14%)
TPLP 18.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.98%)
TREET 32.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.19%)
TRG 75.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.65%)
UNITY 24.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.51%)
WAVES 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
WTL 1.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.53%)
YOUW 5.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.91%)
BR100 4,362 Decreased By -51.4 (-1.16%)
BR30 15,595 Decreased By -173.4 (-1.1%)
KSE100 43,787 Decreased By -324.3 (-0.74%)
KSE30 16,708 Decreased By -133.2 (-0.79%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,361
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,526,093
17024hr
Sindh
576,037
Punjab
505,267
Balochistan
35,479
Islamabad
135,110
KPK
219,201
Brecorder Logo
Apr 08, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Code of conduct’s violation: ECP rejects appeals of three PTI MNAs

Sardar Sikander Shaheen 08 Apr, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has rejected the appeals of three members of National Assembly (MNAs) from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)—former defence minister Pervaiz Khattak, former communications minister Murad Saeed, and Junaid Akbar— against the decisions of district monitoring officers (DMOs) related to violation of electoral code of conduct in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and directed them to pay the related fine within a fortnight.

In this context, the commission announced on Thursday its decision related to appeals of the three PTI leaders.

Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja headed the three-member bench that heard the case, comprising of Nisar Ahmed Durrani and Shah Muhammad Jatoi.

“For what has been discussed above, we find no merit in the instant appeal which is dismissed accordingly. We direct appellant to deposit fine within fortnight with the relevant authorities, failing which, action would be taken in accordance with law,” read the three separate orders issued in each appeal.

The fine has been imposed under Section 234 (3) of Elections Act 2017. The ECP also has the powers to disqualify any candidate from contesting LG polls if he/ she is found violating electoral code of conduct more than once under Section 234 (4) the same law.

The three legislators moved ECP against the decisions of the DMOs concerned. The DMO Lower Dir, last month, imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 each on Khattak and Saeed for public rally in the district in violation of electoral code of conduct for LG polls that were held on March 31. DMO Malakand imposed a fine of Rs 40,000 on Akbar for public rally in Malakand last month.

The ECP earlier imposed fine of Rs 50,000 each on Prime Minister Imran Khan, PTI Secretary-General Asad Umar and others for Lower Dir, Malakand and Swat public rallies ahead of LG elections.

However, Khan and Umar moved Islamabad High Court (IHC) against the ECP decision. The IHC has barred the electoral body from taking action against the two bigwigs. The ECP last month held consultative sessions with political parties and revised its code of conduct that bars public office-holders from visiting any area where elections are scheduled.

This did not go down well with the then federal government functionaries who were of the view that electoral body was not empowered to revise code of conduct after the issuance of Elections (Amendment) Ordinance 2022 in February.

“Notwithstanding anything to the contrary under this act, rule or code of conduct or any other law, a member of Parliament (Majlis-e-Shoora), provincial assembly or elected member of local government, including member holding any other office under the constitution or any other law – may visit or address public meetings in any area or constituency during election campaign,” this ordinance reads.

The 18 districts of KP where LG elections were held in tehsil/ city and village/ neighbourhood councils under second phase were: Swat, Upper Dir, Lower Dir, Upper Chitral, Lower Chitral, Shangla, Malakand, Kurram, Orakzai, Abbottabad, Battagram, Kolai Pallas, Mansehra, Torghar, Upper Kohistan, Lower Kohistan, North Waziristan and South Waziristan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Murad Saeed ECP Pervaiz Khattak Junaid Akbar PTI MNAs

Comments

1000 characters

Code of conduct’s violation: ECP rejects appeals of three PTI MNAs

PM says ‘will continue to fight for Pakistan till the last ball’

Joint opposition terms verdict ‘a victory of constitution and democracy’

ECP says it cannot hold polls in 90 days

Move aimed at reducing pressure on exchange rate: SBP announces 100pc cash margin on 177 items’ import

Financing under EFS: Markup rate raised by 2.5pc

SBP allows remittance of commission earned by IBD

Inflation and external stability: Policy rate hiked to 12.25pc at MPC emergency meeting

Bond, currency markets under severe pressure

Decision to arrange funds for supplying power plants fuel

Recovery of advance tax: NHA challenges FBR’s bank account attachment move

Read more stories