Hamza approaches LHC

LAHORE: Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz has decided to approach the Lahore High Court and seek the court’s directions for holding assembly sessions and election of chief minister of Punjab.

PML-N leader Atta Tarrar on Thursday reached the LHC for filling a petition but the office was closed. Tarrar would now file the petition on Friday (today) seeking court’s directions for calling assembly session. The petitioner has contended that office of chief minister of Punjab has been vacant since April 01. He said the assembly building was also closed and they were not allowed to hold a session.

