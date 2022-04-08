ANL 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.88%)
JI urges people to give donations to Alkhidmat

Recorder Report 08 Apr, 2022

KARACHI: Chief of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has appealed to the nation to donate to Alkhidmat, one of the largest charity organisations in Pakistan, during the holy month of Ramazan.

He urged people to give their zakat, sadaqah and fitrah to Alkhidmat during this month. He said that Alkhidmat has a rich history of providing welfare services in Pakistan and abroad, and was working in every sphere of life such as education, health, clean water, mawakhat, orphan care, disaster management and community services.

He recounted Alkhidmat’s exemplary services during the earthquake and floods when it had rebuilt thousands of houses for the homeless. During the Covid-19 pandemic, Alkhidmat also provided continuous and selfless services.

Over 50 water filtration plants had been installed in Karachi, which are helping thousands of people receiving quality water.

Alkhidmat is also running hospitals and diagnostic centres equipped with advanced machines for providing healthcare at subsidised rated to the public.

During the Covid-19 crisis, Alkhidmat had opened vaccination centres at its hospitals as well as mobile vaccination vans that facilitated vaccination for thousands of citizens.

Sample collection centres are being operated at many locations in the city and more were being planned. He informed that Alkhidmat is supporting families of orphans with monthly donations of Rs4,500 and Rs54,000 yearly.

This is besides the Aghosh Homes project where orphan children are being provided first-class residence as well as top quality education, healthcare and recreational facilities.

In addition, Alkhidmat possesses the largest fleet of funeral buses in the country under its community services programme, while in Ramazan, Alkhidmat is providing chicken meat and rations to tens of thousands of needy people.

Unemployed youth are being imparted professional technical training in the Skill Development Centre, while small start-ups and struggling business people are being given interest-free loans on easy instalments through the Mawakhat programme to enable them to establish themselves and provide for their families.

He also highlighted Alkhidmat’s contribution to the Israeli-oppressed Palestinian people with the help of Turkish welfare organisations. Hafiz Naeemur Rehman said: “Allah’s pleasure and acceptance as the sole purpose of Alkhidmat’s services,” and appealed to all Pakistanis to give their zakat and other charity to Alkhidmat. He advised people to visit the organisation’s website for contributions.

