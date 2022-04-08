ANL 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.88%)
ASC 10.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.56%)
ASL 13.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-4.38%)
AVN 88.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.84%)
BOP 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.73%)
CNERGY 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.58%)
FFL 7.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.42%)
FNEL 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.19%)
GGGL 12.94 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.52%)
GGL 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.23%)
GTECH 8.11 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1%)
HUMNL 6.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.56%)
KEL 2.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.68%)
KOSM 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.6%)
MLCF 33.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.93%)
PACE 3.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.79%)
PIBTL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.83%)
PRL 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.41%)
PTC 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.67%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.65%)
SNGP 30.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.16%)
TELE 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.03%)
TPL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.14%)
TPLP 18.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.98%)
TREET 32.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.19%)
TRG 75.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.65%)
UNITY 24.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.51%)
WAVES 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
WTL 1.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.53%)
YOUW 5.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.91%)
BR100 4,362 Decreased By -51.4 (-1.16%)
BR30 15,595 Decreased By -173.4 (-1.1%)
KSE100 43,787 Decreased By -324.3 (-0.74%)
KSE30 16,708 Decreased By -133.2 (-0.79%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,361
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,526,093
17024hr
Sindh
576,037
Punjab
505,267
Balochistan
35,479
Islamabad
135,110
KPK
219,201
Brecorder Logo
Apr 08, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

WCLA, ETPB ink MoU to conserve Bradlaugh Hall

APP 08 Apr, 2022

LAHORE: The Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) aiming restoration of famous Bradlaugh Hall which was a property of ETPB.

According to spokesperson of WCLA here, under the agreement ETPB will hand over the possession of the hall to WCLA for restoration and renovation works. The project would be completed in a time period of two years and WCLA would be bearing the cost of the project. The site would be handed over to ETPB after the completion of the conservation works.

In future, the hall would be used for tourism purposes with the understanding of both the above-mentioned departments.

mou ETPB WCLA Bradlaugh Hall

Comments

Comments are closed.

WCLA, ETPB ink MoU to conserve Bradlaugh Hall

PM says ‘will continue to fight for Pakistan till the last ball’

Joint opposition terms verdict ‘a victory of constitution and democracy’

ECP says it cannot hold polls in 90 days

Move aimed at reducing pressure on exchange rate: SBP announces 100pc cash margin on 177 items’ import

Financing under EFS: Markup rate raised by 2.5pc

SBP allows remittance of commission earned by IBD

Inflation and external stability: Policy rate hiked to 12.25pc at MPC emergency meeting

Bond, currency markets under severe pressure

Decision to arrange funds for supplying power plants fuel

Recovery of advance tax: NHA challenges FBR’s bank account attachment move

Read more stories