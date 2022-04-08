WCLA, ETPB ink MoU to conserve Bradlaugh Hall

LAHORE: The Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) aiming restoration of famous Bradlaugh Hall which was a property of ETPB.

According to spokesperson of WCLA here, under the agreement ETPB will hand over the possession of the hall to WCLA for restoration and renovation works. The project would be completed in a time period of two years and WCLA would be bearing the cost of the project. The site would be handed over to ETPB after the completion of the conservation works.

In future, the hall would be used for tourism purposes with the understanding of both the above-mentioned departments.