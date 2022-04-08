ANL 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.88%)
ASC 10.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.56%)
ASL 13.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-4.38%)
AVN 88.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.84%)
BOP 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.73%)
CNERGY 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.58%)
FFL 7.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.42%)
FNEL 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.19%)
GGGL 12.94 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.52%)
GGL 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.23%)
GTECH 8.11 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1%)
HUMNL 6.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.56%)
KEL 2.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.68%)
KOSM 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.6%)
MLCF 33.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.93%)
PACE 3.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.79%)
PIBTL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.83%)
PRL 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.41%)
PTC 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.67%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.65%)
SNGP 30.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.16%)
TELE 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.03%)
TPL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.14%)
TPLP 18.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.98%)
TREET 32.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.19%)
TRG 75.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.65%)
UNITY 24.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.51%)
WAVES 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
WTL 1.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.53%)
YOUW 5.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.91%)
BR100 4,362 Decreased By -51.4 (-1.16%)
BR30 15,595 Decreased By -173.4 (-1.1%)
KSE100 43,787 Decreased By -324.3 (-0.74%)
KSE30 16,708 Decreased By -133.2 (-0.79%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,361
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,526,093
17024hr
Sindh
576,037
Punjab
505,267
Balochistan
35,479
Islamabad
135,110
KPK
219,201
Saudi, Qatar indexes gain while Egypt falls more than 2pc

Reuters 08 Apr, 2022

DUBAI: Major Gulf indexes closed higher on Thursday, tracking the rise in oil prices, while Egypt’s index recorded its biggest fall in 10 days.

Oil prices rose from a three-week low touched in the previous session after International Energy Agency member countries agreed to release 60 million barrels of oil to drive down prices amid supply fears following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

US Treasury bond yields fell, offering some respite to equities after Federal Reserve minutes released the previous day reinforced the rate-hike momentum already priced into markets.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index declined 2.2%, its biggest daily percentage fall since March 28.

“The Egyptian stock market could record additional price corrections while the country remains exposed to the developments in Ukraine. As a result, commodities remain at high levels, putting the Egyptian economy in a difficult situation,” said Fadi Reyad, Market Analyst at CAPEX.com MENA.

The world’s top oil exporter Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index closed up for the fourth consecutive session with a 0.4% gain.

The Qatari index advanced more than 1.5% for the second straight session.

Index heavyweight Qatar National Bank gained 3.4% and Commercial Bank rose 4.3%.

In Dubai, the main share index rose 0.4%, boosted by the real estate sector.

Emirates Refreshments extended gains for a second session, jumping nearly 15% a day after it sought shareholder approval to increase issued share capital to 330 million dirhams.

The Abu Dhabi index dropped 0.7%.

SAUDI ARABIA up 0.4% to 13,314

ABU DHABI fell 0.7% to 9,996

DUBAI added 0.4% to 3,515

QATAR rose 1.5% to 14,089

EGYPT shed 2.2% to 11,102

BAHRAIN was flat at 2,121

OMAN rose 1.6% at 4,210

KUWAIT lost 0.2% to 9,166.

