ANL 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.88%)
ASC 10.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.56%)
ASL 13.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-4.38%)
AVN 88.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.84%)
BOP 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.73%)
CNERGY 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.58%)
FFL 7.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.42%)
FNEL 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.19%)
GGGL 12.94 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.52%)
GGL 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.23%)
GTECH 8.11 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1%)
HUMNL 6.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.56%)
KEL 2.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.68%)
KOSM 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.6%)
MLCF 33.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.93%)
PACE 3.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.79%)
PIBTL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.83%)
PRL 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.41%)
PTC 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.67%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.65%)
SNGP 30.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.16%)
TELE 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.03%)
TPL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.14%)
TPLP 18.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.98%)
TREET 32.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.19%)
TRG 75.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.65%)
UNITY 24.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.51%)
WAVES 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
WTL 1.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.53%)
YOUW 5.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.91%)
BR100 4,362 Decreased By -51.4 (-1.16%)
BR30 15,595 Decreased By -173.4 (-1.1%)
KSE100 43,787 Decreased By -324.3 (-0.74%)
KSE30 16,708 Decreased By -133.2 (-0.79%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,361
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,526,093
17024hr
Sindh
576,037
Punjab
505,267
Balochistan
35,479
Islamabad
135,110
KPK
219,201
Brecorder Logo
Apr 07, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm falls more than 1% on higher production estimates

Reuters 07 Apr, 2022

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures fell for a second straight session on Thursday, as traders adjusted positions after the Malaysian Palm Oil Association (MPOA) estimated a bigger-than-expected rise in March production, which could lead to higher inventories.

The benchmark palm oil contract for June delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange fell 89 ringgit, or 1.51%, to 5,823 ringgit ($1,381.00) a tonne.

Investors are booking profits on expectation that demand will slow down as destination markets grapple with deep negative margins due to high prices, said Anilkumar Bagani, research head of Mumbai-based vegetable oils broker Sunvin Group.

The MPOA forecast a 19% jump in March production to 1.35 million tonnes, higher than market estimates, and may put further selling pressure if stocks build, Bagani said.

Palm ends little changed as traders assess exports, output prospects

In comparison, a Reuters poll had forecast on Monday that March production would rise 16.4% from the month before to 1.32 million tonnes, but it would be offset by stronger exports. End-month stocks were seen 0.5% higher at 1.53 million tonnes.

The Malaysian Palm Oil Board is expected to release official data on April 11.

In western Ukraine, some 1,100 train wagons carrying vegetable oils, grains and other commodities are stuck near the main rail border crossing with Poland, unable to transport their cargo abroad.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has heightened concerns about global food security, sending prices of global grain, edible oils, fertilizer and fuel soaring.

Oil prices rose from a three-week low touched in the previous session after consuming nations announced a huge release of oil from emergency reserves, with worries over tight supply still clouding the market outlook.

Stronger crude oil futures make palm a more attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract rose 0.8%, while its palm oil contract gained 0.1%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were up 0.7%.

Malaysian palm oil futures palm oil producer palm oil export palm oil prices

Comments

1000 characters

Palm falls more than 1% on higher production estimates

Supreme Court to announce verdict on deputy speaker's ruling at 7:30pm

Rupee continues to plummet, closes at over 188 against US dollar

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves fall another $728mn

Economic and political turmoil: KSE-100 down 0.74%

ECP says 'free and fair' elections not possible until October 2022

India claims it foiled Chinese cyber-attack

Oil rises from 3-week low as supply concerns linger

US Treasury secretary to call for improved cryptocurrency rules

Elon Musk's arrival stirs fears among some Twitter employees

Samsung forecasts Q1 operating profit up 50.3% year-on-year

Read more stories