ANL 12.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
ASC 10.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.75%)
ASL 13.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-4.38%)
AVN 89.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.43%)
BOP 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.58%)
CNERGY 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.17%)
FFL 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.27%)
FNEL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
GGGL 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (6.4%)
GGL 16.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.45%)
GTECH 8.17 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.74%)
HUMNL 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.62%)
KEL 2.92 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.3%)
MLCF 32.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.26%)
PACE 3.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.09%)
PIBTL 6.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.66%)
PRL 12.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.22%)
PTC 7.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.77%)
SNGP 30.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.32%)
TELE 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.68%)
TPL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.14%)
TPLP 19.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.04%)
TREET 32.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.21%)
TRG 75.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.46%)
UNITY 24.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.55%)
WAVES 14.17 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.78%)
WTL 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.18%)
YOUW 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,379 Decreased By -35 (-0.79%)
BR30 15,656 Decreased By -111.9 (-0.71%)
KSE100 43,896 Decreased By -214.7 (-0.49%)
KSE30 16,754 Decreased By -87.7 (-0.52%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,361
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,526,093
17024hr
Sindh
576,037
Punjab
505,267
Balochistan
35,479
Islamabad
135,110
KPK
219,201
Brecorder Logo
Apr 07, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

U.N. to vote on suspending Russia from Human Rights Council over Ukraine

Reuters 07 Apr, 2022

UNITED NATIONS: The United Nations General Assembly will vote on Thursday on a U.S. push to suspend Russia from the U.N. Human Rights Council over reports of "gross and systematic violations and abuses of human rights" by invading Russian troops in Ukraine.

A two-thirds majority of voting members - abstentions do not count - can suspend a country from the 47-member council. Libya was suspended in 2011 because of violence against protesters by forces loyal to then-leader Muammar Gaddafi.

Western diplomats are confident they have enough support among the 193-member General Assembly to adopt a resolution to suspend Moscow. The draft text expresses "grave concern at the ongoing human rights and humanitarian crisis in Ukraine," particularly at reports of rights abuses by Russia.

Explaining the move, announced on Monday, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield told Reuters: "It is important to say (to Russia) 'we're not going to allow you to continue to act with such impunity and pretend that you respect human rights'."

Russia has warned countries that a yes vote or abstention will be viewed as an "unfriendly gesture" with consequences for bilateral ties, according to a note seen by Reuters.

Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine began on Feb. 24, the Assembly has adopted two resolutions denouncing Russia with 141 and 140 votes in favor. Moscow says it is carrying out a "special operation" to demilitarize Ukraine.

The United States announced it would seek Russia's suspension after Ukraine accused Russian troops of killing hundreds of civilians in the town of Bucha.

Russia denies attacking civilians in Ukraine. U.N. Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia said on Tuesday that while Bucha was under Russian control "not a single civilian suffered from any kind of violence."

Russia is in its second year of a three-year term on the Geneva-based Human Rights Council, which cannot make legally binding decisions. Its decisions send important political messages, however, and it can authorize investigations.

Last month the council opened an investigation into allegations of rights violations, including possible war crimes, in Ukraine since Russia's attack.

Libya Ukraine United Nations General Assembly Bucha

Comments

1000 characters

U.N. to vote on suspending Russia from Human Rights Council over Ukraine

‘199 MPAs support Hamza’

Sindh PA adopts resolution against NA deputy speaker’s ruling on no-trust motion

SC likely to rule today on Imran blocking his own ouster

PPRA board accords approval: MoU signed in compliance with IMF’s conditions

Benami properties in capital: Investigation hits a snag

Caretaker setup empowered to procure new loans

Partial clearance of dues: Govt approves Rs182bn for GPPs

Cement exports: Manufacturers, revenue collection, FX reserves affected badly by decline

Cabinet okays repurposing of Rs5bn aid to Afghanistan

FTO’s judgement: LTO Karachi, carmaker agree on refund mechanism

Read more stories