Apr 07, 2022
Pakistan

Fazl demands judiciary, others give ‘guarantee’

Abdul Rasheed Azad 07 Apr, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) president Maulana Fazlur Rehman has demanded the judiciary, establishment and parliament to a guarantee to protect the constitution.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, Maulana asked the Supreme Court to declare the ruling of Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Suri, “null and void” and let the parliament elect the new leader of the house.

Maulana who is also chief of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) said that in a few days this “threat letter will die” and “the waving hand will be paralysed”. The PDM chief urged his party leaders and workers to mark the upcoming Friday as a Constitution protection day across the country.

He said Imran Khan violated the country’s Constitution and the upcoming Friday would be marked as “Day of Protection of Constitution” and Pakistan’s existence would be in danger, if the Constitution is violated. The PDM chairman said the crisis emerged due to the “unconstitutional” ruling of the deputy speaker and the crisis has put Pakistan’s sovereignty at stake.

Fazl terms foreign posting of Azam an act of nepotism

While appreciating the Supreme Court (SC)’s suo-moto notice on the ruling of the deputy speaker National Assembly, the PDM chief said there was public unrest over the normal proceedings of that highly sensitive case, adding the court must give verdict in minimum possible time as it was a question of Constitution which was subverted by Imran Khan and his cronies.

Maulana Fazl said free, fair, and transparent elections could not be held under that so-called government, so a new prime minister should be elected to give a new elections schedule. The PDM Head claimed Imran Khan was no longer the prime minister, President Alvi had verbally appointed him to the post; so he had no authority to use public resources, the PM’s Office and the Secretariat.

The Joint Opposition’s leader said it was not common for 197 members of parliament to be declared traitors. He said the threat letter on which the drama was based was like a storm in a cup.

He said the officials of the security committee had clarified that there was nothing about any external interference in the text of the letter.

He said Pakistan at present was facing a serious self-created constructional crisis aimed at protecting a few criminals. A dictator did not bulldoze the Constitution in the way Imran Khan did, the entire nation should wake up for the revival of the Constitution for which we will take the first step by marking the next Friday as a constitution protection day.

Crisis started with the ruling of the deputy speaker which was intensified by the dissolution of the National Assembly as a result Pakistani Constitution was sabotaged and the person who sabotaged the Constitution is freely moving here and there.

He said Imran Khan-led government had shaken the national unity, Parliament, and Parliamentary supremacy. “Therefore, it is a must to protect the Constitution. All the State institutions from judiciary to others must play their due role in protection of the Constitution.”

He said Imran Khan was brought into power by “massively rigging” the national elections of 2018 and now before leaving the rule, Imran Khan wanted to give birth to another rigged government.

“How Imran Khan was using State resources in the absence of any legal provision. 197 members of the Parliament have been declared traitors,” he said.

He said the workers of the PTI were inciting the country’s youth and democratic powers that could spread anarchy in the country. “We cannot dictate courts but the nation is in confusion over normal court proceedings.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Supreme Court Maulana Fazlur Rehman PDM JUI judiciary

