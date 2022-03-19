Fazl terms foreign posting of Azam an act of nepotism

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said on Friday that any act or order of Prime Minister Imran Khan or the government for any type of appointment or transfer would be deemed unconstitutional after submission of the no-confidence motion.

“The foreign posting of Azam Khan, who has been serving as the principal secretary to the Prime Minister for the past many years, and a partner in all Imran Khan’s good and bad deeds, is a clear example of nepotism,” said the PDM chief in a statement.

“His foreign posting is illegal and immoral after the submission of the no-confidence motion to the National Assembly Secretariat,” Fazl said, while referring to senior appointments and transfers by the incumbent government. He said that after the no-trust motion, any transfer or appointment by the premier or the government would be unconstitutional.

“Any type of posting, appointment, or withdrawal after the submission of the no-confidence motion will be considered a wrong step, and it will be resisted,” he vowed.

“The political parties hope that courts will play their role in this regard,” he said.

Maulana, who is also the Chief of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), while flaying PM Imran Khan said that PM has no authority to impose an emergency or governor’s rule as he has “lost the support of the majority”.

In response to Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed’s statement who on the other day suggested PM Imran Khan to impose governor’s rule in the province of Sindh after the open show of dissent by the PTI lawmakers, hiding on the pretext of seeking refuge in Islamabad’s Sindh House ahead of the no-confidence vote against the Prime Minister.

PM Imran appointed Azam as the executive director of the World Bank for a term of four years by short-circuiting a process that requires interviews and tests of candidates. According to sources familiar with the affairs, the summary to appoint Azam in the World Bank was prepared in the office of the Economic Affairs secretary and the concerned wing was not involved in the process. Instead of sending the summary through the Establishment Division, the summary was directly sent to the PM Office without fulfilling the procedural requirements, said the sources.

Meanwhile, JUI-F, on Friday also directed Islamabad/Rawalpindi-based party workers to give protection to Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) following high political temperature when ruling party’s workers attacked Sindh House, Islamabad. JUI-F spokesperson Aslam Ghauri said that the volunteers of the party left for the Sindh House.

The PTI workers early in the day reached Sindh House without any police restrictions and staged a protest later on they attacked the main gate of the house and entered inside the house chanting slogans against the dissident PTI members. The political mercury in the country has started boiling up following joint opposition in the parliament house submitted no-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan.

He said, “Our volunteers will be present where there is lawlessness,” adding that groups hooligans were being entered in the Red Zone under police surveillance.

Ghauri said that the hooliganism of the PTI will be dealt with in all circumstances.

He directed the workers from the twin cities to immediately reach Islamabad, adding that the responsibility will be on the government, if any worker is harmed.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022