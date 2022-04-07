ANL 12.23 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.16%)
ASC 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
ASL 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.18%)
AVN 89.74 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (1.4%)
BOP 6.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
CNERGY 5.13 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.98%)
FFL 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.29%)
FNEL 6.84 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
GGGL 12.50 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.8%)
GGL 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.39%)
GTECH 8.03 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.29%)
HUMNL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.82%)
KEL 2.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.34%)
KOSM 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.79%)
MLCF 33.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.75%)
PACE 3.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.9%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.83%)
PRL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.82%)
PTC 7.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.73%)
SNGP 30.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.71%)
TELE 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.88%)
TPL 10.57 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.86%)
TPLP 19.20 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.16%)
TREET 32.84 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.63%)
TRG 75.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.2%)
UNITY 25.09 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.07%)
WAVES 14.06 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.93%)
WTL 1.70 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.41%)
YOUW 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
BR100 4,413 Increased By 21.9 (0.5%)
BR30 15,768 Increased By 126.5 (0.81%)
KSE100 44,111 Increased By 183 (0.42%)
KSE30 16,841 Increased By 88 (0.53%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,361
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,525,923
14824hr
Sindh
575,949
Punjab
505,224
Balochistan
35,478
Islamabad
135,103
KPK
219,173
PML-N questions legality of Imran’s holding PM office

Recorder Report 07 Apr, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Wednesday questioned the legality of Imran Khan’s continued holding of the position of the country’s prime minister after dissolution of the National Assembly.

Speaking at a news conference, PML-N senior vice president and former premier, Shahid Khaqan Abassi said that no notification of Imran Khan becoming the “temporary” prime minister has been issued until now following dissolution of the National Assembly.

“Under which laws, Imran Khan has continued as the country’s prime minister?” he asked, adding that these issues need to be addressed, “otherwise, the existence of the country is endangered”.

Abbasi said that after discussion in the National Security Committee (NSC), allegations of treason have been made against the opposition lawmakers.

“And Imran Khan has stated that the consent of the military leadership was involved in decision [of levelling treason charges]” he said, adding that the military leadership should explain its position before the nation.

“An elected prime minister [Nawaz Sharif] of the country was ousted for having an Iqama, and today, the Constitution has been abrogated. The prime minister, the president and the speaker has abrogated the Constitution through a proper planning. Who would take notice of this?” he asked, adding whether it is not responsibility of the apex court to take notice of the alleged abrogation of the Constitution.

He lamented that the Constitution is being violated with each passing day and asked that in what capacity is the Attorney General appearing in the Supreme Court, if there is no the government at all.

“If there is no government with cabinet already dissolved, then who is the Attorney General representing in the Supreme Court? Is he representing the government or Imran Khan?” he asked, adding that attorney general cannot represent Imran Khan in the apex court.

The former prime minister also requested the government officials not to be servants of any party and not to obey any illegal order, “otherwise they will have to be held accountable tomorrow”.

Abbasi also condemned the continued delay in summoning of the Punjab Assembly session, adding the gates of the Assembly have been locked and barbed wires been erected to prevent entry of the members into the Assembly.

He said that Speaker Pervaiz Elahi, who himself is a candidate for the slot of chief minister, is not allowing the meeting to take place.

“In their lust for power, they do not care about the assemblies, they have no regard for the Constitution or the law”, he said, adding that there was no body to care about where the country is going and there is no body to care about the sharp rise in price of dollar.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

