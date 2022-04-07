ANL 12.23 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.16%)
ASC 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
ASL 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.18%)
AVN 89.74 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (1.4%)
BOP 6.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
CNERGY 5.13 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.98%)
FFL 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.29%)
FNEL 6.84 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
GGGL 12.50 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.8%)
GGL 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.39%)
GTECH 8.03 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.29%)
HUMNL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.82%)
KEL 2.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.34%)
KOSM 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.79%)
MLCF 33.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.75%)
PACE 3.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.9%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.83%)
PRL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.82%)
PTC 7.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.73%)
SNGP 30.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.71%)
TELE 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.88%)
TPL 10.57 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.86%)
TPLP 19.20 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.16%)
TREET 32.84 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.63%)
TRG 75.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.2%)
UNITY 25.09 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.07%)
WAVES 14.06 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.93%)
WTL 1.70 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.41%)
YOUW 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
BR100 4,413 Increased By 21.9 (0.5%)
BR30 15,768 Increased By 126.5 (0.81%)
KSE100 44,111 Increased By 183 (0.42%)
KSE30 16,841 Increased By 88 (0.53%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,361
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,525,923
14824hr
Sindh
575,949
Punjab
505,224
Balochistan
35,478
Islamabad
135,103
KPK
219,173
Brecorder Logo
Apr 07, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

UK shares break 3-day winning streak on US rate hike worries

  • Hawkish Fed view sparks selloff in equities
  • Imperial Brands gains after H1 trading update
Reuters 07 Apr, 2022

LONDON: Britain’s main stock indexes snapped three sessions of gains on Wednesday as investors feared an aggressive US monetary policy tightening and new Western sanctions on Russia would slow economic growth.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed 0.3% lower, dragged down by Unilever which fell 1.1% after Barclays cut its price target on the Dove soap maker’s stock.

However, gains in AstraZeneca and consumer staple stocks helped limit losses on the index.

Tobacco company Imperial Brands gained 3.3% to top the FTSE 100 after it forecast higher first-half profit.

Shares of rival British American Tobacco also rose 2.4%.

Market participants were cautious ahead of the minutes of the Fed’s March meeting due at 1800 GMT which may indicate just how fast and how far policymakers will proceed in shrinking the size of its massive balance sheet and hiking interest rates to tackle inflation.

“Interest rates are definitely a risk but they are more of a risk in the United States. We suspect the outcome for Europe will be slightly more benign because it is structurally more at the risk of a recession,” said Francis Ellison, portfolio manager at Columbia Threadneedle Investments.

A survey showed British households’ financial situation is now the most precarious since the depths of the COVID-19 pandemic in the second quarter of 2020, due to a surging cost of living.

The domestically-focused mid-cap FTSE 250 index ended 1.2% down, while a gauge of euro zone stocks fell 2.3%.

Overall, the FTSE 100 has outperformed this year as surging commodity prices boosted mining and energy stocks, while financials got a lift from rate hikes from the Bank of England.

Hyve Group jumped 8.2% after the events group said it would sell its Russian business following boycott warnings from customers.

Design and engineering company Avon Protection slumped 19.1% after it said first-half profitability was hit by weaker-than-expected sales and higher costs.

Meanwhile, Britain froze the assets of Russian banks Sberbank and Credit Bank of Moscow, and said it would end all imports of Russian coal and oil by the end of 2022.

AstraZeneca US monetary policy FTSE 100 index

Comments

1000 characters

UK shares break 3-day winning streak on US rate hike worries

‘199 MPAs support Hamza’

Sindh PA adopts resolution against NA deputy speaker’s ruling on no-trust motion

SC likely to rule today on Imran blocking his own ouster

PPRA board accords approval: MoU signed in compliance with IMF’s conditions

Benami properties in capital: Investigation hits a snag

Caretaker setup empowered to procure new loans

Partial clearance of dues: Govt approves Rs182bn for GPPs

Cement exports: Manufacturers, revenue collection, FX reserves affected badly by decline

Cabinet okays repurposing of Rs5bn aid to Afghanistan

FTO’s judgement: LTO Karachi, carmaker agree on refund mechanism

Read more stories