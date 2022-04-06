ANL 12.23 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.16%)
ASC 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
ASL 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.18%)
AVN 89.74 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (1.4%)
BOP 6.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
CNERGY 5.13 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.98%)
FFL 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.29%)
FNEL 6.84 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
GGGL 12.50 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.8%)
GGL 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.39%)
GTECH 8.03 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.29%)
HUMNL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.82%)
KEL 2.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.34%)
KOSM 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.79%)
MLCF 33.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.75%)
PACE 3.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.9%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.83%)
PRL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.82%)
PTC 7.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.73%)
SNGP 30.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.71%)
TELE 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.88%)
TPL 10.57 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.86%)
TPLP 19.20 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.16%)
TREET 32.84 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.63%)
TRG 75.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.2%)
UNITY 25.09 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.07%)
WAVES 14.06 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.93%)
WTL 1.70 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.41%)
YOUW 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
BR100 4,413 Increased By 21.9 (0.5%)
BR30 15,768 Increased By 126.5 (0.81%)
KSE100 44,111 Increased By 183 (0.42%)
KSE30 16,841 Increased By 88 (0.53%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,361
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,525,923
14824hr
Sindh
575,949
Punjab
505,224
Balochistan
35,478
Islamabad
135,103
KPK
219,173
Brecorder Logo
Apr 06, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

IEA countries to tap 60mn barrels of oil on top of US release

Reuters 06 Apr, 2022

WASHINGTONG: Member countries of the International Energy Agency besides the United States have agreed to release 60 million barrels of oil from storage, an official from the US government and an IEA member country official told Reuters.

The amount will be matched by the United States as part of Washington’s pledge last week to tap 180 million barrels of oil from storage, they added.

The massive releases are aimed at cooling prices and easing supply concerns as sanctions and buyer aversion disrupts Russian oil supplies in the wake of its invasion of Ukraine.

US crude stocks increase, output hits COVID-era high: EIA

“After around the clock diplomacy by the US and of course our allies and partners, the IEA countries have agreed to release an additional 60 million barrels,” a US official said.

“This will be the largest release from both the US and other countries in IEA history. This will supplement our 1 million barrels per day for six months and of course will serve as a bridge until the end of the year when domestic production ramps up.”

The move by the US-allied IEA countries, which represent 31 mostly industrialized countries but not Russia, would be their second coordinated release in a month and would be the fifth in the agency’s history to confront oil market outages.

IEA International Energy Agency oil output

Comments

1000 characters

IEA countries to tap 60mn barrels of oil on top of US release

Another day, another record low: Rupee crosses 186 against US dollar

No-confidence motion dismissal: Supreme Court again adjourns hearing

President asks ECP to propose dates for elections

Shehbaz rejects former CJP Gulzar Ahmed's name for interim prime minister

Oil drops as IEA nations ready big release from reserves

PTI submits no-confidence motion against Punjab Assembly deputy speaker

Six wounded in grenade attack at Afghan mosque

Fazl announces countrywide protest against govt's 'unconstitutional measures'

Amid low volume, KSE-100 inches higher

SBP receives 20 applications for digital bank licences

Read more stories