ANL 12.24 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.24%)
ASC 10.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
ASL 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.18%)
AVN 89.40 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.02%)
BOP 6.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
CNERGY 5.14 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.18%)
FFL 7.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
FNEL 6.82 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
GGGL 12.43 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.22%)
GGL 16.09 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.07%)
GTECH 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.64%)
HUMNL 6.76 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.21%)
KEL 2.93 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.69%)
KOSM 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.79%)
MLCF 33.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.3%)
PACE 3.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.6%)
PIBTL 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PRL 12.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.25%)
PTC 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.67%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.91%)
SNGP 30.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.03%)
TELE 14.50 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.19%)
TPL 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
TPLP 19.14 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.84%)
TREET 32.65 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.03%)
TRG 75.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.4%)
UNITY 24.92 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.38%)
WAVES 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.49%)
WTL 1.68 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.2%)
YOUW 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.68%)
BR100 4,402 Increased By 10.4 (0.24%)
BR30 15,702 Increased By 60.5 (0.39%)
KSE100 44,104 Increased By 176 (0.4%)
KSE30 16,838 Increased By 84.8 (0.51%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,361
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,525,923
14824hr
Sindh
575,949
Punjab
505,224
Balochistan
35,478
Islamabad
135,103
KPK
219,173
Spot gold biased to fall into $1,878-$1,898 range

Reuters 06 Apr, 2022

SINGAPORE: Spot gold is biased to fall into a range of $1,878 to $1,898 per ounce, following its two failures to break a resistance at $1,940.

The metal is presumably riding on a wave c from $1,965.40.

This wave may travel into a wide range of $1,790 to $1,857, formed by its 100% and 61.8% projection levels.

The failures to break $1,940 signal a completion of the bounce from the March 29 low of $1,889.45. The wave c may have resumed.

A break above $1,940 could lead to a gain to $1,965. On the daily chart, gold is consolidating in a bigger neutral range of $1,890 to $1,959.

Spot gold neutral in $1,915-$1,940 range

The consolidation may turn out to be either a bottom pattern or a continuation pattern. Only an escape from the range could suggest the following direction.

Gold bullion Gold Spot

