ANL 12.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
ASC 10.68 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.52%)
ASL 13.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.88%)
AVN 88.50 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.74%)
BOP 6.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
FFL 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.27%)
FNEL 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.58%)
GGGL 12.16 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1%)
GGL 15.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1%)
GTECH 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.68%)
HUMNL 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.5%)
KEL 2.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.68%)
KOSM 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
MLCF 33.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.86%)
PACE 3.32 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.15%)
PIBTL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.66%)
PRL 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.25%)
PTC 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.36%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
SNGP 31.12 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.04%)
TELE 14.33 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.5%)
TPL 10.48 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 18.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.45%)
TREET 32.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.13%)
TRG 75.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.13%)
UNITY 24.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.29%)
WAVES 13.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.29%)
WTL 1.66 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.22%)
YOUW 5.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
BR100 4,392 Decreased By -2.4 (-0.05%)
BR30 15,642 Decreased By -18.9 (-0.12%)
KSE100 43,928 Increased By 26 (0.06%)
KSE30 16,753 Increased By 16.6 (0.1%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,361
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,525,923
14824hr
Sindh
575,949
Punjab
505,224
Balochistan
35,478
Islamabad
135,103
KPK
219,173
Russia comes to PM’s ‘rescue’; US held responsible for political chaos

  • Russian foreign ministry says US made a “shameful” attempt to interfere in Pakistan’s internal affairs to punish “disobedient” Imran Khan
NNI Updated 06 Apr, 2022

MOSCOW: Russian foreign ministry spoke for the first time since Prime Minister Imran Khan accused the United States of backing a move to oust him and said that all the developments before and after Pakistan PM’s Russia visit point to the fact that United States decided to “punish disobedient” Imran Khan for not cancelling his February visit to the country.

According to BBC, the Russian foreign ministry, in a statement, said that when PM Imran Khan was about to visit Moscow in Feb 2022, the US and its allies were pressuring the Pakistan’s PM to cancel the visit ahead of Ukraine war.

The statement further says that the US Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs summoned Pakistan Ambassador to US Asad Majeed Khan and pressured him to cancel the visit but the pressure was rejected and Imran Khan continued with his plans.

Will prioritise ‘ideological’ workers in next polls, says PM Imran

“Suddenly, a number of Pakistan PM’s MNAs joined the opposition and a no-confidence motion was filed against him,” reads the statement according to the media house.

The Russian foreign ministry referred to reports in Pakistani media about the threat memo and said that this proves that US made a “shameful” attempt to interfere in Pakistan’s internal affairs to punish “disobedient” Imran Khan.

