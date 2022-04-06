PPP CEC discusses political situation

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party-Parliamentarians (PPP-P) President Asif Ali Zardari and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari jointly chaired a meeting of the PPP Central Executive Committee (CEC) to discuss current political situation in the country.

The members of the party’s Central Executive Committee from across the country attended the meeting held at Zardari House on Tuesday.

The members of the CEC expressed their full confidence in the leadership Zardari and Bilawal.

The Central Executive Committee meeting also discussed the situation arising out of the government’s escape from the no-confidence resolution against the prime minister.

The meeting also discussed the illegal ruling of the deputy speaker National Assembly about serious allegations of ‘’conspiracy of opposition against the PTI government”’. According to the sources, the CEC members have given a suggestion of observing a “Youm-e-Najat” on the ending of Imran Khan’s regime.

