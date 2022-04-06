ANL 12.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
ASC 10.68 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.52%)
ASL 13.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.88%)
AVN 88.50 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.74%)
BOP 6.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
FFL 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.27%)
FNEL 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.58%)
GGGL 12.16 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1%)
GGL 15.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1%)
GTECH 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.68%)
HUMNL 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.5%)
KEL 2.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.68%)
KOSM 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
MLCF 33.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.86%)
PACE 3.32 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.15%)
PIBTL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.66%)
PRL 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.25%)
PTC 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.36%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
SNGP 31.12 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.04%)
TELE 14.33 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.5%)
TPL 10.48 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 18.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.45%)
TREET 32.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.13%)
TRG 75.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.13%)
UNITY 24.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.29%)
WAVES 13.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.29%)
WTL 1.66 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.22%)
YOUW 5.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
BR100 4,392 Decreased By -2.4 (-0.05%)
BR30 15,642 Decreased By -18.9 (-0.12%)
KSE100 43,928 Increased By 26 (0.06%)
KSE30 16,753 Increased By 16.6 (0.1%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,361
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,525,923
14824hr
Sindh
575,949
Punjab
505,224
Balochistan
35,478
Islamabad
135,103
KPK
219,173
Hamza rejects postponement of PA session till 16th

Recorder Report 06 Apr, 2022

LAHORE: Rejecting the postponement of Punjab Assembly session till April 16, Opposition Leader in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz, who is also a candidate of the united opposition for CM slot, announced on Tuesday that the opposition MPAs would reach the provincial assembly on Wednesday for election of new chief minister.

While addressing an emergent press conference here at the PML-N Secretariat along with Khawaja Saad Rafique and Rana Sanaullah Khan, Hamza asked Pervaiz Elahi to enter into political field and contest for the slot of CM. “He (Elahi) himself resorted to vandalism in PA but blamed the opposition MPs and now became judge of his own,” Hamza said. “Everything is recorded and things will clear when impartial probe is conducted.”

He said unconstitutional acts were being committed to avoid defeat.

Slamming Imran Niazi over his unconstitutional acts and lies, he said Imran had become a suicide bomber for the Constitution but the masses would hold him accountable for his illegal acts and lies. He alleged that Imran Niazi was bent upon destroying the country and system apart from causing harm to the country for his petty political interests.

Expressing concern over state of country’s economy, Hamza said, “Within a month, the dollar’s worth surged by Rs 8 which led to increase in the country’s debt.” He said the investors were scared while stock exchange had been crashed as the country was facing a severe economic crisis.

He said the advocate General Punjab informed the Honourable Supreme Court of Pakistan on Tuesday that voting in Punjab Assembly would be held on Wednesday. He said he would go to the Punjab Assembly with their assembly members.

Answering a question, Hamza said that country also belonged to the establishment as much as everybody. Rana Sanaullah rejected the notification about holding Punjab Assembly session on April 16. He termed the move unconstitutional and called for withdrawal of that notification. Khawaja Saad Rafique said Hamza was candidate of joint opposition and bureaucracy should abstain from doing any illegal act.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

