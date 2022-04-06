ANL 12.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
ASC 10.68 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.52%)
ASL 13.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.88%)
AVN 88.50 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.74%)
BOP 6.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
FFL 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.27%)
FNEL 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.58%)
GGGL 12.16 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1%)
GGL 15.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1%)
GTECH 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.68%)
HUMNL 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.5%)
KEL 2.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.68%)
KOSM 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
MLCF 33.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.86%)
PACE 3.32 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.15%)
PIBTL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.66%)
PRL 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.25%)
PTC 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.36%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
SNGP 31.12 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.04%)
TELE 14.33 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.5%)
TPL 10.48 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 18.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.45%)
TREET 32.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.13%)
TRG 75.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.13%)
UNITY 24.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.29%)
WAVES 13.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.29%)
WTL 1.66 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.22%)
YOUW 5.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
BR100 4,392 Decreased By -2.4 (-0.05%)
BR30 15,642 Decreased By -18.9 (-0.12%)
KSE100 43,928 Increased By 26 (0.06%)
KSE30 16,753 Increased By 16.6 (0.1%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,361
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,525,923
14824hr
Sindh
575,949
Punjab
505,224
Balochistan
35,478
Islamabad
135,103
KPK
219,173
Brecorder Logo
Apr 06, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Bilawal asks Army to explain if NSC declared 197 MPs ‘traitors’

NNI 06 Apr, 2022

ISLAMABAD: In an interview with the BBC on Tuesday, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said Army must explain if the National Security Committee (NSC) had declared 197 parliamentarians “traitors” in its last meeting.

Bilawal said the declaration issued by the NSC did not mention any external conspiracy so now the institute could clarify its position by giving a direct statement or by showing the meeting minutes. He said the NSC declaration only mentioned the non-diplomatic language and unnecessary interference in the internal affairs of the country. So it is very important that this matter be made clear not only to the people but also to the judiciary, he added.

The PPP chairman said that Imran Khan tried to use the non-political forum (NSC) for his politics which is unfortunate. He said Imran Khan had violated the constitution by using this excuse and had fled from the no-confidence motion.

On a query about going into elections without reversing what happened in parliament, Bilawal said they wanted the government to be overthrown in a constitutional manner and we should move towards a fair and transparent election in a democratic way. He said the move by the prime minister on April 3 was an unconstitutional coup. Bilawal said what Imran Khan is calling a “Surprise” is his unconstitutional act. Violation of the constitution is not a joke, it is a crime of treason and a violation of Article 6, he said adding that this is Imran Khan’s ‘coup’, he added.

Bilawal appealed to the higher judiciary to stop this coup of Imran Khan. He also said they are ready for a fair and transparent election, but if we violate the constitution and go to the polls, no one will believe in holding a fair and transparent election.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari PPP Imran Khan NSC

Comments

Comments are closed.

Bilawal asks Army to explain if NSC declared 197 MPs ‘traitors’

‘Threat letter’: SC urged to summon intelligence chiefs

Second phase of CPEC: Chinese shelve investment plans due to political uncertainty

Cut in prices of petrol, diesel: PM’s relief package termed ‘unsustainable’

UAE defers $2bn debt payment on govt’s request

Treason charges levelled by PM against opposition: Shehbaz asks COAS, ISI DG to share ‘evidence’ if there’s any

Disclosure of confidential information: Independent directors of companies barred

Debt stocks jump 10pc to Rs42.76trn in 8 months

PSX introduces Sahulat Account

Five locally-produced steel goods Minimum value of supply increased

NPCC alerts govt: Fuel paucity may severely hit power plant operations

Read more stories