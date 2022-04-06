Bilawal asks Army to explain if NSC declared 197 MPs ‘traitors’

ISLAMABAD: In an interview with the BBC on Tuesday, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said Army must explain if the National Security Committee (NSC) had declared 197 parliamentarians “traitors” in its last meeting.

Bilawal said the declaration issued by the NSC did not mention any external conspiracy so now the institute could clarify its position by giving a direct statement or by showing the meeting minutes. He said the NSC declaration only mentioned the non-diplomatic language and unnecessary interference in the internal affairs of the country. So it is very important that this matter be made clear not only to the people but also to the judiciary, he added.

The PPP chairman said that Imran Khan tried to use the non-political forum (NSC) for his politics which is unfortunate. He said Imran Khan had violated the constitution by using this excuse and had fled from the no-confidence motion.

On a query about going into elections without reversing what happened in parliament, Bilawal said they wanted the government to be overthrown in a constitutional manner and we should move towards a fair and transparent election in a democratic way. He said the move by the prime minister on April 3 was an unconstitutional coup. Bilawal said what Imran Khan is calling a “Surprise” is his unconstitutional act. Violation of the constitution is not a joke, it is a crime of treason and a violation of Article 6, he said adding that this is Imran Khan’s ‘coup’, he added.

Bilawal appealed to the higher judiciary to stop this coup of Imran Khan. He also said they are ready for a fair and transparent election, but if we violate the constitution and go to the polls, no one will believe in holding a fair and transparent election.