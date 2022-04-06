ANL 12.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
‘Supply of high demand items should not be disrupted’

Press Release 06 Apr, 2022

FAISALABAD: Secretary Archives Punjab/In charge Ramzan bazaar arrangements Saqib Manan has directed that the supply of high-demand items in the bazaars should not be disrupted.

In this regard, the in-charge Ramazan Bazaar should make all arrangements. He instructed this while inspecting Ramzan bazars. The Secretary checked the quality of fruits and vegetables in the Ramazan bazaars of Akbar Chowk Gulistan Colony, Faizan-e-Madina Chowk Susan road and clarified that only quality items should be available in the Ramazan bazaars as the sale of quality essential items at cheap rates is the distinguishing feature of these bazaars.

He also checked the expiration date on some items whereas reviewed the sale process at flour and sugar stalls. Saqib Manan asked about the quality of essential commodities and the rate differences from people present at the spot and said that purpose of continuous monitoring is to keep baazar safe from defects. He directed duty officers to check the stalls from time to time and remove rotten things immediately so no consumers have any complaint.

On this occasion, it was told that besides providing essential commodities to consumers at lower costs, subsidy is also being given at agriculture fair price shops on different things. Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Fazal Rabi Cheema, AC City Sahibzada Muhammad Yousaf and other officers are also present.

