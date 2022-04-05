ANL 12.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
ASC 10.68 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.52%)
ASL 13.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.88%)
AVN 88.50 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.74%)
BOP 6.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
FFL 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.27%)
FNEL 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.58%)
GGGL 12.16 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1%)
GGL 15.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1%)
GTECH 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.68%)
HUMNL 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.5%)
KEL 2.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.68%)
KOSM 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
MLCF 33.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.86%)
PACE 3.32 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.15%)
PIBTL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.66%)
PRL 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.25%)
PTC 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.36%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
SNGP 31.12 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.04%)
TELE 14.33 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.5%)
TPL 10.48 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 18.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.45%)
TREET 32.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.13%)
TRG 75.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.13%)
UNITY 24.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.29%)
WAVES 13.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.29%)
WTL 1.66 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.22%)
YOUW 5.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
BR100 4,392 Decreased By -2.4 (-0.05%)
BR30 15,642 Decreased By -18.9 (-0.12%)
KSE100 43,928 Increased By 26 (0.06%)
KSE30 16,753 Increased By 16.6 (0.1%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,361
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,525,775
15524hr
Sindh
575,872
Punjab
505,186
Balochistan
35,478
Islamabad
135,099
KPK
219,146
Brecorder Logo
Apr 05, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

US wants bases in E. Europe, but for short-term deployments: general

AFP 05 Apr, 2022

WASHINGTON: The United States supports having permanent US military bases on the eastern flank of NATO, but for regular short-term rotations of US troop units rather than long-term basing, the top Pentagon general said Tuesday.

In the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Joint Chiefs Chairman General Mark Milley told a hearing in the House of Representatives that the key allies on the eastern edge of NATO are willing to host permanent US bases.

“I think actual presence is always a good deterrent relative to a given threat, as a general rule of thumb,” Milley said.

“My advice would be to create permanent bases, but don’t permanently station. So you get the effect of permanence by rotational forces cycling through permanent bases,” Milley said.

He said this would save on the costs of traditional US overseas bases, where troops are placed for two to three years, bringing their families – which requires more support facilities, like schools, health and shopping venues.

US blocks Russia from paying debt with dollars held in US banks: Treasury

Milley said US allies in Europe, particularly the three countries of the Baltics plus Poland and Romania, “are very, very willing to establish permanent bases.”

“They will build them, they will pay for them,” he told the House Armed Services Committee.

The United States has currently around 67,000 service members stationed in Europe, mainly in Germany, Britain, and Italy.

Most of them are residents on bases on tours of up to three years, with their families, and the bases are like mini-cities with extensive community support facilities, including supermarkets where they can shop for familiar American products.

US troops Pentagon Russian troops Russian invasion US military bases

Comments

1000 characters

US wants bases in E. Europe, but for short-term deployments: general

During 2022: Pakistan to import 32.7mn barrels of crude under Saudi Fund Programme

Russia accuses US of interference in Pakistan's internal affairs

SC again adjourns hearing against no-confidence motion dismissal

KSE-100 trades in narrow range amid lack of clarity

Have not received any letter regarding caretaker PM: Shehbaz Sharif

Punjab Assembly session to elect new CM adjourned till April 16

Oil extends rally as EU considers more Russia sanctions

US blocks Russia from paying debt with dollars held in US banks: Treasury

Ahead of no-confidence vote, Kuwait's government resigns

Saudi Arabia raises May crude prices globally, Asia at record levels

Read more stories