ANL 12.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
ASC 10.68 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.52%)
ASL 13.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.88%)
AVN 88.50 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.74%)
BOP 6.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
FFL 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.27%)
FNEL 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.58%)
GGGL 12.16 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1%)
GGL 15.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1%)
GTECH 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.68%)
HUMNL 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.5%)
KEL 2.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.68%)
KOSM 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
MLCF 33.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.86%)
PACE 3.32 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.15%)
PIBTL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.66%)
PRL 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.25%)
PTC 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.36%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
SNGP 31.12 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.04%)
TELE 14.33 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.5%)
TPL 10.48 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 18.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.45%)
TREET 32.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.13%)
TRG 75.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.13%)
UNITY 24.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.29%)
WAVES 13.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.29%)
WTL 1.66 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.22%)
YOUW 5.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
BR100 4,392 Decreased By -2.4 (-0.05%)
BR30 15,642 Decreased By -18.9 (-0.12%)
KSE100 43,928 Increased By 26 (0.06%)
KSE30 16,753 Increased By 16.6 (0.1%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,361
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,525,775
15524hr
Sindh
575,872
Punjab
505,186
Balochistan
35,478
Islamabad
135,099
KPK
219,146
Brecorder Logo
Apr 05, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

US blocks Russia from paying debt with dollars held in US banks: Treasury

AFP 05 Apr, 2022

WASHINGTON: The United States starting Tuesday will bar Russia from making debt payments using funds held at American banks, ramping up the economic pain on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine, the US Treasury said.

"Today is the deadline for Russia to make another debt payment. Beginning today, the US Treasury will not permit any dollar debt payments to be made from Russian government accounts at US financial institutions," a Treasury spokesperson told AFP.

"Russia must choose between draining remaining valuable dollar reserves or new revenue coming in, or default."

Debt payments previously had been exempt from the near complete lockdown that severed Russia from the global financial system, and the country had made several payments to foreign creditors through major US banks.

The country also has been allowed to receive payments for oil and gas sales, although the US has banned imports from Russia.

EU considering coal, oil sanctions against Russia

But the White House on Monday warned more sanctions were coming on Russian leader Vladimir Putin following the emergence of alleged atrocities in formerly Russian-occupied areas of Ukraine.

The latest US move "will further deplete the resources Putin is using to continue his war against Ukraine and will cause more uncertainty and challenges for their financial system," the Treasury official said in a statement, noting the country "is facing a recession, skyrocketing inflation, (and) shortages in essential goods."

US Treasury Russia Ukraine Debt Securities debt US banks Russian invasion

Comments

1000 characters

US blocks Russia from paying debt with dollars held in US banks: Treasury

During 2022: Pakistan to import 32.7mn barrels of crude under Saudi Fund Programme

SC again adjourns hearing against no-confidence motion dismissal

KSE-100 trades in narrow range amid lack of clarity

Have not received any letter regarding caretaker PM: Shehbaz Sharif

Punjab Assembly session to elect new CM adjourned till April 16

Oil extends rally as EU considers more Russia sanctions

Ahead of no-confidence vote, Kuwait's government resigns

Saudi Arabia raises May crude prices globally, Asia at record levels

FCA adjustment for Feb: Nepra approves Rs1.29 hike for K-Electric

Read more stories