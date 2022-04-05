ANL 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.15%)
Danske Bank reported to police over data privacy violations

Reuters 05 Apr, 2022

COPENHAGEN: Denmark’s data protection watchdog has reported Danske Bank, the country’s biggest lender, to the police over a failure to erase customers’ personal data in its systems, the bank said on Tuesday.

The Danish Data Protection Agency (DPA), which opened the case in November 2020, has also recommended Danske be fined 10 million Danish crowns ($1.48 million) over the matter.

“The DPA has now informed Danske Bank that it has filed a criminal complaint against the bank for violation of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR),” Danske Bank said in a statement.

In more than 400 systems encompassing millions of people, Danske had not been able to present proper procedures for deleting and storing personal data, the DPA said.

Danske Bank Denmark's

