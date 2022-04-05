ANL 12.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
ASC 10.68 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.52%)
ASL 13.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.88%)
AVN 88.50 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.74%)
BOP 6.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
FFL 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.27%)
FNEL 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.58%)
GGGL 12.16 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1%)
GGL 15.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1%)
GTECH 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.68%)
HUMNL 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.5%)
KEL 2.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.68%)
KOSM 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
MLCF 33.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.86%)
PACE 3.32 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.15%)
PIBTL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.66%)
PRL 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.25%)
PTC 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.36%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
SNGP 31.12 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.04%)
TELE 14.33 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.5%)
TPL 10.48 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 18.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.45%)
TREET 32.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.13%)
TRG 75.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.13%)
UNITY 24.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.29%)
WAVES 13.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.29%)
WTL 1.66 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.22%)
YOUW 5.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
BR100 4,392 Decreased By -2.4 (-0.05%)
BR30 15,642 Decreased By -18.9 (-0.12%)
KSE100 43,928 Increased By 26 (0.06%)
KSE30 16,753 Increased By 16.6 (0.1%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,361
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,525,775
15524hr
Sindh
575,872
Punjab
505,186
Balochistan
35,478
Islamabad
135,099
KPK
219,146
SC again adjourns hearing against no-confidence motion dismissal

  • Five-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial earlier resumed proceedings
BR Web Desk 05 Apr, 2022

The Supreme Court (SC) adjourned on Tuesday its hearing regarding National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri’s rule on the no-confidence resolution against Prime Minister Imran Khan, Aaj News reported.

Headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial, a five-member bench, including Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Justice Mohammad Ali Mazhar, Justice Munib Akhtar, and Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, heard the case.

During the hearing, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Senator Raza Rabbani and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s counsel Makhdoom Ali Khan presented their arguments respectively.

The CJP asked whether a debate was held on the no-confidence move, to which Makhdoom Ali replied that it was not.

Justice Bandial also directed NA speaker’s counsel Naeem Bokhari to present the minutes of the NA session held on March 31, it was reported.

On Monday, the SC had questioned how the NA deputy speaker could give a ruling to reject the no-confidence vote in the National Assembly on April 3.

Justice Muneeb Akhtar had observed that under Rule 28 of Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the National Assembly, 2007, only the Speaker decides or gives his ruling on any matter on the floor of the House or in his office on the file.

He said the deputy speaker could give a ruling when the Speaker has delegated his power to him under Rule 14(4) through a written notification.

All in a day: No-confidence motion dismissed, President Alvi dissolves National Assembly on PM Imran’s advice

But Justice Muneeb Akhtar said, as per Article 260 and the Rules of Procedure, the 3rd April ruling on no-confidence vote was beyond the jurisdiction of the deputy speaker.

The apex court had also turned down the PPP’s counsel’s request that a Full Court be constituted for hearing of this suo moto case.

All eyes on apex court to see how it will end impasse

The bench had directed the advocate general Punjab to get instruction from the relevant authorities on the election of the new chief minister and to make a statement today (Tuesday).

The court noted that the Parliamentary Committee meeting was held on the communiqué where the opposition failed to participate.

The bench questioned what the significance of the ruling of the parliamentary committee is, and what its significance is for the purpose of the House.

Supreme Court Imran Khan no confidence move

