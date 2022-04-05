ANL 12.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-7.68%)
ASC 10.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-5.31%)
ASL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.43%)
AVN 86.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-1.43%)
BOP 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1%)
CNERGY 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.77%)
FFL 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.68%)
FNEL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.7%)
GGGL 12.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-7.38%)
GGL 16.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-6.78%)
GTECH 7.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-5.39%)
HUMNL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.35%)
KEL 2.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-4.56%)
KOSM 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-5.42%)
MLCF 33.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-5.23%)
PACE 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-6.07%)
PIBTL 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.58%)
PRL 12.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-8.05%)
PTC 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.54%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.63%)
SNGP 30.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.07%)
TELE 13.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.89%)
TPL 10.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-6.43%)
TPLP 19.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-7.4%)
TREET 31.96 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-6.3%)
TRG 75.60 Decreased By ▼ -3.30 (-4.18%)
UNITY 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-6.39%)
WAVES 13.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.59%)
WTL 1.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-5.2%)
YOUW 5.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-5.31%)
BR100 4,394 Decreased By -138.1 (-3.05%)
BR30 15,660 Decreased By -689.4 (-4.22%)
KSE100 43,902 Decreased By -1158.6 (-2.57%)
KSE30 16,737 Decreased By -451.5 (-2.63%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,361
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,525,775
15524hr
Sindh
575,872
Punjab
505,186
Balochistan
35,478
Islamabad
135,099
KPK
219,146
Brecorder Logo
Apr 05, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Qureshi says ready to share minutes of NSC meeting with SC

Recorder Report 05 Apr, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) vice chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Monday that his party is ready to share the minutes of the National Security Committee (NSC) meeting held on the “threat letter” and foreign conspiracy with the apex court.

Talking to journalists outside the Supreme Court, he said that “if the court asks for it, we are ready to share the NCS meeting’s minutes over foreign conspiracy with the apex court”.

He said that the government issued a strong demarche on the basis of the NSC meeting.

On March 31, Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired a meeting of the NSC in Islamabad to take the top civil and military leadership into confidence over the “threat letter” and the “foreign conspiracy” behind the no-confidence motion against him in the National Assembly.

Top civil and military leadership including federal ministers, services chiefs, and the DG ISI were among the attendees of the meeting.

At the same time, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry warned the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari after he demanded the minutes of the NSC be made public. Strongly reacting to the tweet by PPP chairman, Chaudhary said that “Bilawal must consult a wise person before raising issues related to the NSC.”

“If an investigation is done, you will have to bear the consequences,” he warned, saying that the PTI members are silent right now, consider this as a blessing.

Bilawal had demanded the Director-General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar to clarify the proceedings of the 37th NSC meeting held last week.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Bilawal said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is using a foreign conspiracy to justify his “coup”.

The PPP chairperson further questioned whether the Foreign Office or Defence Ministry produced any “official correspondence between 7-27th on foreign sazish [conspiracy].”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Prime Minister Imran Khan SC NA PTI NSC meeting

Comments

1000 characters

Qureshi says ready to share minutes of NSC meeting with SC

Afghan transit trade: SBP defers certain requirements till Dec 31st

Jul-Mar trade deficit widens 70.1pc

Proceedings of NSC meeting: Bilawal urges ISPR to clarify

EFF programme: 7th review to remain pending till formation of new govt: IMF

Imran proposes name of Justice Gulzar as caretaker PM

Shehbaz refuses to respond to president’s letter

Deal with IMF: PSDP faces grim prospect of major cut

Govts, businesses ‘lying’ on climate efforts: UN

‘Now or never’ to avoid climate catastrophe, warns UN

17p GST, non-payment of refunds: Pharma sector warns of shortage of lifesaving drugs

Read more stories