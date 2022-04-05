Qureshi says ready to share minutes of NSC meeting with SC

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) vice chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Monday that his party is ready to share the minutes of the National Security Committee (NSC) meeting held on the “threat letter” and foreign conspiracy with the apex court.

Talking to journalists outside the Supreme Court, he said that “if the court asks for it, we are ready to share the NCS meeting’s minutes over foreign conspiracy with the apex court”.

He said that the government issued a strong demarche on the basis of the NSC meeting.

On March 31, Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired a meeting of the NSC in Islamabad to take the top civil and military leadership into confidence over the “threat letter” and the “foreign conspiracy” behind the no-confidence motion against him in the National Assembly.

Top civil and military leadership including federal ministers, services chiefs, and the DG ISI were among the attendees of the meeting.

At the same time, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry warned the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari after he demanded the minutes of the NSC be made public. Strongly reacting to the tweet by PPP chairman, Chaudhary said that “Bilawal must consult a wise person before raising issues related to the NSC.”

“If an investigation is done, you will have to bear the consequences,” he warned, saying that the PTI members are silent right now, consider this as a blessing.

Bilawal had demanded the Director-General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar to clarify the proceedings of the 37th NSC meeting held last week.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Bilawal said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is using a foreign conspiracy to justify his “coup”.

The PPP chairperson further questioned whether the Foreign Office or Defence Ministry produced any “official correspondence between 7-27th on foreign sazish [conspiracy].”

